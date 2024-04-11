'He's Much Better Than Biden!': Donald Trump Says He'd Vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. If He Were a Democrat

Trump then continued to claim Biden, 81, should not be president again.

“He’s much better than Biden. If I were a Democrat, I’d vote for RFK Jr. every single time over Biden, because he’s frankly more in line with Democrats. RFK Jr.’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, is also a very liberal person. But that’s OK, she’s got plenty of money from her ex-husband. Kennedy is a radical left Democrat and always will be, but he’s a better man than Joe Biden, that I can tell you,” he stated.

“It’s great for MAGA, I hope he continues to run, but the communists will make it very hard on him to get on the ballot, as they did for him as a Democrat. He wanted to get on the ballot. They made it very, very difficult for him. They really went after him viciously, just like they go after me. Welcome to the crowd, RFK Jr.. But the fact is that the Democrats are vicious communist fascists, they’re horrible people. They really hurt him badly, what they did to him as a Democrat, that’s why he’s running as an independent, but expect him to be indicted any day now, probably for environmental fraud," he continued.