'He's Much Better Than Biden!': Donald Trump Says He'd Vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. If He Were a Democrat
Donald Trump went on yet another bizarre rant and claimed he would even cast his vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. if he weren't running in the 2024 election.
“RFK Jr. is, as you know, the most radical left candidate in the race. He’s more so than the Green Party, he’s more so than even Crooked Joe Biden. But he’s got some nice things about him, I happen to like him. Unfortunately, he is about the Green New Scam because he believes in that and a lot of people don’t. They want to see our country become rich and wealthy and strong and powerful, and lots of other things, and not waste money doing something that nobody wants and everybody knows doesn’t work. I guess that would mean that RFK Jr.’s going to be taking away votes from Crooked Joe Biden, and he should, because he’s actually better than Biden,” the 77-year-old began.
Trump then continued to claim Biden, 81, should not be president again.
“He’s much better than Biden. If I were a Democrat, I’d vote for RFK Jr. every single time over Biden, because he’s frankly more in line with Democrats. RFK Jr.’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, is also a very liberal person. But that’s OK, she’s got plenty of money from her ex-husband. Kennedy is a radical left Democrat and always will be, but he’s a better man than Joe Biden, that I can tell you,” he stated.
“It’s great for MAGA, I hope he continues to run, but the communists will make it very hard on him to get on the ballot, as they did for him as a Democrat. He wanted to get on the ballot. They made it very, very difficult for him. They really went after him viciously, just like they go after me. Welcome to the crowd, RFK Jr.. But the fact is that the Democrats are vicious communist fascists, they’re horrible people. They really hurt him badly, what they did to him as a Democrat, that’s why he’s running as an independent, but expect him to be indicted any day now, probably for environmental fraud," he continued.
Kennedy Jr. is running as an independent, but if he doesn't up winning, he will not be joining Trump's cabinet.
As OK! previously reported, the politician said being part of Trump's world would hurt his relationship.
"Frankly, I don't think my marriage would survive," he told Meghan McCain on the Tuesday, January 30, episode of "Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat," referring to his wife, Cheryl Hines.
"I'm flattered by it, by the attention and the suggestion that it's something people on his staff were interested in," he continued. "I was flattered by the approaches."
Kennedy Jr. insisted the position isn't something he was thinking about in the first place. "I don't think it was something that was right for me," he noted.