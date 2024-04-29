10 Things Donald Trump Has Said About Stormy Daniels Over the Years

Rudolph Giuliani, a former lawyer for Trump, sat for an interview with The New York Times to share more details about the hush money following his interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity. After he said the businessman repaid Cohen for the payment to Daniels, Trump dropped a series of tweets to deny the claims.

"Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are very common among celebrities and people of wealth," he wrote.

Trump added, "In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair, despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair. Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll [role] in this transaction."