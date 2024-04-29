10 Things Donald Trump Has Said About Stormy Daniels Over the Years
Donald Trump Spoke About the Issue for the First Time
In 2018, Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he had no idea about Stormy Daniels and the alleged $130,000 hush payment his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, made to the adult film star.
"Well, you'll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. And you'll have to ask Michael Cohen," he said when asked about the allegations.
Stormy Daniels' Name Mentioned by Donald Trump for the First Time
During his interview with Fox and Friends, the then-president dismissed the allegations while mentioning Daniels.
"He represents me — like with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal he represented me," Trump said. "And, you know, from what I see he did absolutely nothing wrong. There were no campaign funds going into this… which would have been a problem. Because he's got other things. He's got businesses, and from what I understand they're looking at his businesses, and I hope he's in great shape."
Donald Trump Tweeted About Stormy Daniels for the First Time
Daniels told 60 Minutes that a man threatened her and her baby while keeping her silence on her affair with Trump. She and her lawyer released the composite sketch of the man in question, which got the former president's attention.
"A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!" Trump tweeted.
The same tweet pushed Daniels to sue him for defamation.
More Tweets From Donald Trump Surfaced
Rudolph Giuliani, a former lawyer for Trump, sat for an interview with The New York Times to share more details about the hush money following his interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity. After he said the businessman repaid Cohen for the payment to Daniels, Trump dropped a series of tweets to deny the claims.
"Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are very common among celebrities and people of wealth," he wrote.
Trump added, "In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair, despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair. Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll [role] in this transaction."
Donald Trump Said It Was Not a Campaign Violation
After Cohen pleaded guilty to the federal charges, Trump shared more details about the hush payment during his interview with Fox & Friends.
"[The payments] came from me," he said. "And I tweeted about it. But they did not come out of the campaign."
Donald Trump Insulted Stormy Daniels
A federal judge dismissed Daniels' defamation lawsuit against Trump in October 2018.
In response to the development, Trump celebrated his win and tweeted, "Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!"
Donald Trump Never Spoke About Stormy Daniels Again Until 2023
After years of not mentioning Daniels' name, Trump opened up about his actions again with a Truth Social post.
"With respect to the 'Stormy' nonsense, it is VERY OLD & happened a long time ago, long past the very publicly known & accepted deadline of the Statute of Limitations," said Trump before targeting Cohen.
Stormy Daniels' Case Received a Name From Trump
In another January 2023 Truth Social post, Trump denied the affair again and called the case "the greatest witch hunt of all time." He added that he won big money because of Daniels' claims.
"With murders and violent crime surging like never before in New York City, the Radical Left Manhattan D.A., Alvin Bragg, just leaked to the Fake News Media that they are still going after the Stormy 'Horseface' Daniels Bull….!" his post read.
Donald Trump Dropped a Massive Accusation Against Stormy Daniels
Trump blasted Daniels again in his March 2023 video on Truth Social, accusing her of "extortion."
"Whether it's the Mar-a-Lago raid, or the 'Unselect Committee' hoax, the perfect Georgia phone call — it was absolutely perfect — or the Stormy' horse face' Daniels extortion plot, they're all sick, and it's fake news," Trump said. "Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know that we are the only ones who can stop them and they know it very strongly."
Stormy Daniels' Official Statement Resurfaced
Trump uploaded a copy of Daniels' official statement in which she denied their affair.
"Look what was just found! Will the fake news report it?" he captioned the Truth Social post on April 10.