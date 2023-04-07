Stormy Daniels Brushes Off Former Lover Donald Trump Constantly Calling Her 'Horse Face': 'Hilarious'

Stormy Daniels isn't sweating the fact that former President Donald Trump constantly refers to her as "horse face."

While speaking to Piers Morgan, the adult film star said Trump calling her that is him "outing to the world that he has a penchant for bestiality because this is a guy who chased me for sex repeatedly, and then says I look like a horse face?"

"How do you talk about the looks of someone you were attracted to without making yourself look bad? I mean... hilarious," she told the TV host in an interview that aired on Thursday, April 6.