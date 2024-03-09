OK Magazine
Stormy Daniels Reveals She Exposed Donald Trump for 'Purely F------ Selfish' Reasons: 'I Wanted to Save My Own A--'

Mar. 9 2024, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

Stormy Daniels admitted she did not expose her affair with Donald Trump for any political gain.

In the new two-hour documentary, Stormy, which will air on Peacock on March 18, the adult film star got candid about why she decided to reveal her relationship with the former president.

The film focuses on one of the former reality TV star’s sleaziest scandals: the $130,000 hush money payment made to Daniels via Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen in order to keep their 2006 connection quiet on the eve of the 2016 presidential election.

When reflecting on the lawsuits, 60 Minutes interviews and Saturday Night Live cameos that thrust Daniels into the Trump world in 2018, the 44-year-old shared her feelings on her experience.

Donald Trump allegedly had an affair with Stormy Daniels in 2006.

“I was completely sure that I was going to die,” she said, recalling how angry many of Trump’s die-hard supporters were following her 60 minutes interview.

“I wasn't trying to be a champion for #MeToo or for any other movement. Originally, I just did this for purely f------ selfish reasons. I wanted to stand up for myself and save my own a--, not everyone else’s,” she confessed.

Donald Trump is the GOP frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election.

Despite all the backlash she received, Daniels noted, “I won’t give up, because I’m telling the truth, and I kind of even don’t know if it matters anymore.”

The footage focuses on how Daniels has shown immense courage while under fire from media and the public.

Stormy Daniels is an adult film star.

In the TV special, Daniels also shared the story of how she and Trump met while at a July 2006 Lake Tahoe charity golf tournament, where she was invited to dine with him.

“Who could take him seriously?” she began, adding her lack of fear towards the then TV personality made her unsuspicious when he told her to meet him at his hotel room.

Donald Trump is on trial for his alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels.

The duo allegedly had a respectful chat about business where Daniel claimed, “he told me I reminded him of his daughter” and told her she was “really smart.”

“I thought we had this mutual respect, which is why it was so crazy when, having no red flags whatsoever in a conversation, I came out of a bathroom to find myself cornered,” she stated.

“I don’t remember how I got on the bed, and then the next thing I know, he was humping away and telling me how great I was,” she added.

Daniels shared the s-- was “awful,” although she made it clear, “I didn’t say no.”

The Daily Beast reported on the upcoming documentary.

