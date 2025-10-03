Donald Trump Says His 'Plan' for Midterms Is to 'Survive' Amid 'Dangerous' Political Climate
Oct. 3 2025, Published 12:51 p.m. ET
Following the political assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, President Donald Trump is in fear for his life, telling One America News Network on Thursday, October 2, that his main concern for midterms is to “survive.”
“Yeah, I have big plans; I want to survive,” Trump said. “You look at what’s going on; it’s crazy. The rhetoric that these crazy Democrats are using is very dangerous; they made politics very dangerous.”
First Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump
Trump not only took Kirk’s murder personally because the activist was an avid MAGA supporter, but also because he, himself, was targeted in 2024 during two separate assassination attempts.
The first attempt was during his rally in Butler, Pa., in July 2024. The suspect, Thomas Matthew Crooks, opened fire at the president and the crowd, leaving one dead and two injured. Trump was also struck with a bullet before the Secret Service rushed to protect him.
Second Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump
The second attempt was at the president’s Trump International Golf Club in Florida on September 13, 2024. The suspect, Ryan Routh, snuck onto the property and staked out in the bushes for several hours before spotting Trump at close distance on the course.
Although he brought with him a rifle, Routh did not fire his weapon because Secret Service agents apprehended him before he could take a shot. When the suspect was arrested, the FBI reportedly found a note detailing his intentions to kill the president.
- Charlie Sheen Admits Donald Trump Gave Good Advice When President Told Brooke Mueller's Parents Not to Let Her Marry the Troubled Actor
- Hot Mic! Mike Johnson Caught on Tape Agreeing That Donald Trump Is 'Unwell' and 'Unhinged'
- Megyn Kelly Fumes Over Bad Bunny Playing Super Bowl: 'Middle Finger to MAGA'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Donald Trump Plans on Making It to Heaven
Trump commenting on his plan to “survive” as midterm elections approach in April 2026 isn’t the only time he’s shared his concern for his life — or what happens to him once he dies, either.
The president told Fox News in August that if he could successfully broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, it would likely increase his chances of making it to heaven in the afterlife.
“I’m hearing I’m not doing well,” Trump told the network. “I hear I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole. If I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons.”
Donald Trump's Health
The president’s apparent health woes may also be influencing his midterm plans, as he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency earlier this year. With a chronically bruised hand and swollen ankles, it will be his responsibility to ensure he is healthy enough to become the oldest sitting president in the history of America.