Trump Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks Told Boss He Needed Off on Day of Assassination Attempt Because He Had 'Something to Do': Report
Thomas Matthew Crooks cleared his schedule in order to attempt an assassination of Donald Trump.
A new report revealed the now-dead shooter requested off from work on Saturday, July 13, before opening fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Penn.
Crooks told his boss he needed the day off because he had "something to do," but he promised his coworkers he'd return to work on Sunday, July 14, multiple law enforcement officials revealed to a news publication.
Of course, the would-be assassin never made it to work on Sunday, as he was neutralized at the scene by members of the Secret Service.
A motive for Crooks' attack has yet to be revealed at this time, however, the FBI discovered various searches from July on the shooter's laptop with the keywords "Trump, Biden, when is DNC convention and July 13 Trump rally," as OK! previously reported.
Photos of Trump, President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries were also found by FBI agents on one of Crooks' two cell phones.
U.S. senators were reportedly informed during an all-member briefing on Wednesday, July 17, that Crooks hinted at his diabolical plan via the online gaming platform Steam.
"July 13 will be my premiere, watch as it unfolds," Crooks allegedly wrote to fellow gamers on the app ahead of his assassination attempt against the 45th president of America.
Crooks appeared to have dangerous further plans if he had not been killed by the Secret Service on the rooftop where he positioned himself to fire off his rifle at Trump.
According to the news outlet, investigators discovered a bulletproof vest, three fully-loaded magazines and two remote-controlled explosive devices in his car after the shooting — though what he was going to do with said materials is unknown at this time.
Once making it to safety after the frightening ordeal, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to address the public.
“Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness," the 78-year-old expressed.
"Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed," the Republican politician continued in reference to Corey Comperatore, an avid Trump supporter fatally shot during the assassination attempt.
"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin," Trump concluded.
CNN spoke to sources about Crooks.
