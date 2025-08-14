Donald Trump Recognizes Russian City That No Longer Exists in Latest Dementia-Fueled Blunder

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump isn’t helping the case made against his declining health. On Wednesday, August 13, the president issued a Truth Social message about “Leningrad,” a city that no longer exists in Russia.

Donald Trump Talks About Leningrad, Russia

Source: mega Donald Trump made a Truth Social post about a city in Russia that no longer exists.

“Very unfair media is at work on my meeting with [Vladimir] Putin. Constantly quoting fired losers and really dumb people like John Bolton, who just said that, even though the meeting is on American soil, ‘Putin has already won.’ What’s that all about? We are winning on EVERYTHING. The Fake News is working overtime (No tax on overtime!). If I got Moscow and Leningrad free, as part of the deal with Russia, the Fake News would say that I made a bad deal! But now they’ve been caught. Look at all of the real news that’s coming out about their CORRUPTION. They are sick and dishonest people, who probably hate our Country. But it doesn’t matter because we are winning on everything!!! MAGA,” Trump wrote of his upcoming meeting in Alaska with Putin. However, Leningrad hasn’t been a city since 1991, when it was renamed back to Saint Petersburg after Russian voters chose to restore its original name.

'That's More Than Just Dementia'

Source: mega Social media users slammed the president for having dementia after his public statement about Leningrad.

Social media users were quick to point this out while simultaneously criticizing Trump for another dementia-fueled slip-up. “Dementia, stupidity, self-absorbed vanity,” wrote one. “That’s more than just DEMENTIA ! He is very sick individual and the danger is that he runs this country!” exclaimed another. “He is such a raving and rambling fool it will be tough to tell when dementia sets in,” said a third. “Everything he does or says makes sense if you view through a dementia lens,” added a fourth.

Donald Trump Mistakes Alaska for Russia

Source: mega The president mistook Alaska for Russia earlier this week.

Trump’s dealings with Putin for their upcoming meeting on Friday, August 15, resulted in a second blunder when the president claimed he was meeting Putin in Russia instead of Alaska. “It’s embarrassing for me to be up here. I’m gonna see Putin. I’m going to Russia on Friday,” the president stated at a White House press conference on Monday, August 11. “I don’t like being up here talking about how unsafe and how dirty and disgusting this once-beautiful capital was.”

Karoline Leavitt Scrambles to Fix Donald Trump's Mistakes

Source: mega Karoline Leavitt claimed there might be a meeting in Russia at a later date after Donald Trump's blunder.