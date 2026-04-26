Donald Trump Pushes ‘Secret, Secure’ White House Ballroom Plans Following WHCD Incident as MAGA Backs His Proposal

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The recent shooting at the White House Correspondents' dinner reportedly has hastened urgency for Donald Trump to build a new ballroom. On April 25, a gunman fired off several shots at the Washington Hilton where the black-tie event was taking place.

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The President's Ballroom Will Cost $400 Million

Source: C-SPAN An armed gunman fired several shots at the White House Correspondents' dinner on April 25.

The president 79, has been talking about his plans to construct a 1,000-seat ballroom at the White House for months, with the proposed project reportedly setting to cost $400 million. Trump took to his Truth Social account on April 26 and called for the ballroom to be put in place as a result of the shooting incident.

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Source: MEGA The White House is 'the most secure building in the world,' Donald Trump claimed.

“What happened last night is exactly the reason that our great Military, Secret Service, Law Enforcement and, for different reasons, every President for the last 150 years, have been DEMANDING that a large, safe, and secure Ballroom be built ON THE GROUNDS OF THE WHITE HOUSE,” he fumed. The gunfire “would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House." The White House is "the most secure building in the world” and “every highest level security feature there is” planned for the ballroom," the POTUS continued.

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Donald Trump Spoke About the Ballroom During a Press Conference on April 25

President Trump says tonight’s shooting at the WHCD is a clear example of why we need a need a new ballroom for The White House pic.twitter.com/a6dzeH9nyB — Acyn (@Acyn) April 26, 2026 Source: @Acyn/X Donald Trump discussed his ballroom at a press conference right after the dinner.

“Plus, there are no rooms sitting on top for unsecured people to pour in at a mainstream hotel," he penned. The politician further touched on his designs for the fancy banquet room in a press conference shortly after the shooting occurred on Saturday evening. “I didn’t want to say this,” he noted. “But this is why we have to have all of the attributes of what we’re planning at the White House. It’s actually a larger room, and it’s a much more secure. It’s got – it’s drone-proof, it’s bulletproof glass.”

Source: MEGA Several MAGA accounts also called for the ballroom to be constructed.