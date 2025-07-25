'Pathetic' Donald Trump Slammed for Telling People to 'Focus' on Barack Obama Instead of Jeffrey Epstein Files

Donald Trump continues to feel the heat amid controversy regarding his administration's handling of files related to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking case.

Critics slammed the president via social media on Friday, July 25, after Trump attempted to once again turn attention away from Epstein drama and toward former POTUS Barack Obama — who the Republican politician accused of leading a "coup."

Backlash occurred as Trump met with reporters outside of the White House. While speaking to the press, he was questioned about Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's meeting with Epstein's imprisoned co-conspirator and ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.