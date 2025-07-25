'Pathetic' Donald Trump Slammed for Telling People to 'Focus' on Barack Obama Instead of Jeffrey Epstein Files
Donald Trump continues to feel the heat amid controversy regarding his administration's handling of files related to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking case.
Critics slammed the president via social media on Friday, July 25, after Trump attempted to once again turn attention away from Epstein drama and toward former POTUS Barack Obama — who the Republican politician accused of leading a "coup."
Backlash occurred as Trump met with reporters outside of the White House. While speaking to the press, he was questioned about Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's meeting with Epstein's imprisoned co-conspirator and ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.
Donald Trump Dodges Ghislaine Maxwell Questions
"What are you hoping Blanche gets out of the meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell?" a journalist asked, to which Trump responded: "People should really focus on how well the country is doing or the fact that Barack Hussein Obama led a coup."
His comment appeared to be in reference to recent accusations from National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard claiming the Obama administration coordinated a "treasonous conspiracy" to help discredit Trump's 2016 election win.
Trump was then asked whether Blanche should believe anything Maxwell is saying as a "convicted trafficker eager to get out of prison," to which The Apprentice alum deflected and began pointing fingers elsewhere.
"You should focus on [Bill] Clinton. You should focus on the president of Harvard, the former president of Harvard. You should focus on some of the hedge fund guys. I will give you a list. These guys lived with Jeffrey Epstein. I sure as h--- didn’t," Trump ranted.
Donald Trump Ridiculed for 'Deflecting'
After videos of Trump's interactions went viral on social media, critics called out the president for seeming to constantly change conversation topics to fit his own narrative while appearing to never answer the questions asked.
"Classic and predictable Trump deflection. Asked about Ghislaine Maxwell, he pivots to conspiracy theories about Obama. When the truth gets too close to his comfort, he hides behind distractions," someone claimed. "But the American people deserve to know whether their government has become so crooked as to be protecting and apologizing for a pedophile. We deserve answers, not paranoid nonsense. Release the Epstein files now!"
"Trump said the Epstein lists was a hoax. He now says he can list who lived with Jeffrey Epstein," another individual pointed out.
"He lies as he breathes," a third person snubbed, while a fourth added, "what a pathetic excuse for a POTUS we have" and a fifth said: "The projection is embarrassing."
"Who led a coup??? Trump caused Jan 6," someone else asked, referencing the mob of MAGA supporters who stormed the capital after the Republican leader lost the 2020 presidential election.