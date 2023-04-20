Michelle Obama Bashes Donald Trump For 'Not Inviting' Her For The Hanging Of Her Official Portrait At The White House
Michelle Obama made a swipe at Donald Trump!
On Wednesday, April 19 the former first lady spilled on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she "wasn’t invited" to the unveiling of her portrait at the White House during Trump’s presidency.
"Who’s she?" she joked.
"It was really a beautiful experience," she added about the portrait hanging. "That’s tradition. You do your official portraits. The next president is supposed to invite you back to hang them. We were never invited back."
On September 7, President Joe Biden asked the couple back to the White House for the first time in five years. During the trip, they honored the Obamas by having an official portrait unveiling, something they should have experienced years before under Trump’s administration. The Chicago native wore a stunning fuchsia and red ombre gown, while the 44th president stepped out in a navy suit, as their beautiful portraits were displayed in the East Room of the White House.
This was not the first time Obama has taken a dig at the ex-commander-in-chief. In her memoir The Light We Carry she discussed her fear for the country in the wake of the 2016 election.
"It shook me profoundly to hear the man who replaced my husband as president openly and unapologetically using ethnic slurs, making selfishness and hate somehow acceptable, refusing to condemn white supremacists or to support people demonstrating for racial justice," she penned in her book. The memoir was released in 2022 and reflected on this period in time — about six years after Trump took over the White House.
Additionally, the author divulged that she was very emotional as she left the White House on her husband’s final day as president.
"When those doors shut, I cried for 30 minutes straight, uncontrollable sobbing, because that's how much we were holding it together for eight years," she said on her podcast.
The lawyer also criticized the 76-year-old for a lack of diversity at his inauguration.
"To sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on display – there was no diversity, there was no color on that stage," she stated. "There was no reflection of the broader sense of America."