Michelle Obama Bashes Donald Trump For 'Not Inviting' Her For The Hanging Of Her Official Portrait At The White House

On September 7, President Joe Biden asked the couple back to the White House for the first time in five years. During the trip, they honored the Obamas by having an official portrait unveiling, something they should have experienced years before under Trump’s administration. The Chicago native wore a stunning fuchsia and red ombre gown, while the 44th president stepped out in a navy suit, as their beautiful portraits were displayed in the East Room of the White House.

This was not the first time Obama has taken a dig at the ex-commander-in-chief. In her memoir The Light We Carry she discussed her fear for the country in the wake of the 2016 election.