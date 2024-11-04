Donald Trump Slammed for 'Threatening Violence' Toward Michelle Obama After Saying He Would 'Love' to 'Hit Her': 'Shame on You'
Donald Trump seems to really dislike Michelle Obama.
At a recent rally in North Carolina on Monday, November 4, the ex-president, 78, went off on a tangent about the former first lady.
"Michelle hit me the other day. I was so nice to her out of respect. I was going to say, 'Am I allowed to hit her now?' They said, 'Take it easy now, sir.' My genius sometimes. 'What do you mean? She said bad about me, and I can't hit back?' 'Sir, you're winning, just relaxing.' Is that good or bad advice? I think it's neutral. You know what the response is there, nah. The ladies of North Carolina say to hit back. I'd love to hit back, but I'll hold it a little while," he told the crowd via a clip shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.
However, Trump's words didn't sit well with others.
One person wrote, "He wishes he had a woman in his corner like Michelle," while another said, "Shame on you bro."
A third person added, "When Trump is talking about hitting Michelle Obama... I doubt he means with just words," while a fourth said, "Trump is once again threatening violence towards a former first lady."
As OK! previously reported, after Obama, 60, attacked Trump at a rally in Michigan on October 26.
"I gotta ask myself: 'why on earth is this race even close?'" Obama said. "I lay awake at night wondering: 'What in the world is going on?'"
"I hope you'll forgive me if I'm a little frustrated that some of us are choosing to ignore Donald Trump's gross incompetence while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn," Obama continued. "I hope that you'll forgive me if I'm a little angry that we are indifferent to his erratic behavior, his obvious mental decline, his history as a convicted felon, a known slum lord, a predator found liable for sexual abuse, all of this while we pick apart Kamala's answers from interviews that he doesn't even have the courage to do, y'all."
In response, Trump didn't hold back one day later when he tore Obama apart in front of his supporters. "You know who's nasty to me? Michelle Obama," Trump said on Monday, October 27, rally in Atlanta, Ga.
"I always tried to be so nice and respectful. Oh, oh, she opened up a little bit of — a little bit of a box. She opened up a little bit of something. Oh, she was nasty, woo. Shouldn't be that way. That was a big mistake that she made," he added.