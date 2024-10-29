Donald Trump hit back at Michelle Obama after she attacked him at a rally for Kamala Harris on Saturday, October 26, in Michigan.

"You know who's nasty to me? Michelle Obama, oh," the former president told supporters at his Monday, October 27, rally in Atlanta, Ga.

"I always tried to be so nice and respectful. Oh, oh, she opened up a little bit of—a little bit of a box. She opened up a little bit of something. Oh, she was nasty, woo. Shouldn't be that way. That was a big mistake that she made," he said.