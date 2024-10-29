or
'I Always Tried to Be So Nice and Respectful!': Donald Trump Spirals and Calls Michelle Obama 'Nasty' During Georgia Rally

Donald Trump called Michelle Obama 'nasty' during his Georgia rally.

By:

Oct. 29 2024, Published 1:29 p.m. ET

Donald Trump hit back at Michelle Obama after she attacked him at a rally for Kamala Harris on Saturday, October 26, in Michigan.

"You know who's nasty to me? Michelle Obama, oh," the former president told supporters at his Monday, October 27, rally in Atlanta, Ga.

"I always tried to be so nice and respectful. Oh, oh, she opened up a little bit of—a little bit of a box. She opened up a little bit of something. Oh, she was nasty, woo. Shouldn't be that way. That was a big mistake that she made," he said.

Donald Trump called Michelle Obama 'nasty.'

Trump's comments come days after Obama, 60, had some harsh words about him just weeks ahead of the 2024 election.

"I gotta ask myself: 'why on earth is this race even close?'" Obama said. "I lay awake at night wondering: 'What in the world is going on?'"

Barack Obama has constantly spoken out about Donald Trump.

"I hope you'll forgive me if I'm a little frustrated that some of us are choosing to ignore Donald Trump's gross incompetence while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn," Obama continued.

Obama then called out the 78-year-old's past.

"I hope that you'll forgive me if I'm a little angry that we are indifferent to his erratic behavior, his obvious mental decline, his history as a convicted felon, a known slum lord, a predator found liable for sexual abuse, all of this while we pick apart Kamala's answers from interviews that he doesn't even have the courage to do, y'all," she said.

Donald Trump and Michelle Obama have exchanged harsh words in the past.

Meanwhile, Michelle's husband, Barack Obama, also slammed Trump for hosting his rally in New York City with some questionable people.

“We saw it last night … the man holds a big rally at Madison Square Garden, and the warmup speakers were saying the most — were trotting out and peddling the most racist, sexist, bigoted stereotypes,” Barack said on Monday, referencing comments made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who spoke at the rally and made a joke comparing Puerto Rico to "garbage."

Donald Trump pictured at his NYC rally.

"How can you tell yourself that it's OK [to vote for Trump] as long as our side wins?" he later said. "Real strength is about working hard. Real strength is about taking responsible and real strength is about telling the truth even when it's inconvenient. Real strength is about being comfortable enough to treat everybody with dignity and respect. Real strength is about helping people who need it, and standing up for those who can't always stand up for themselves."

