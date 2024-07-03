Joe Biden Out? Former First Lady Michelle Obama Obliterates Donald Trump in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup

The wife of former President Barack Obama is among the names being shared as a possible replacement for President Biden as he faces increasing pressure to step down as the Democratic Party's nominee for president following his heavily criticized debate performance on June 27.

Other names being touted are California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

According to a new Reuters/Ispos poll, Michelle is the only top Democrat put before respondents who would easily come out on top against the former president in a hypothetical matchup.