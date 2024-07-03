Joe Biden Out? Former First Lady Michelle Obama Obliterates Donald Trump in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup
According to a ground-breaking new poll, former First Lady Michelle Obama would fare exceptionally well if she were to take over for President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee to face former President Donald Trump in November.
The wife of former President Barack Obama is among the names being shared as a possible replacement for President Biden as he faces increasing pressure to step down as the Democratic Party's nominee for president following his heavily criticized debate performance on June 27.
Other names being touted are California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.
According to a new Reuters/Ispos poll, Michelle is the only top Democrat put before respondents who would easily come out on top against the former president in a hypothetical matchup.
The poll found 50 percent of registered voters would vote for the former first lady if the election were held today, while the ex-prez would get 39 percent of the vote.
Both Joe and Donald had the support of 40 percent of registered voters, leaving 20 percent undecided.
Vice President Kamala Harris didn't fair well against Trump, trailing him by one point, 42 percent to 43 percent. Gavin performed worse, with Trump at 42 percent to his 39 percent.
"Polls showing that Michelle Obama could beat Donald Trump simply reflect nostalgia for Barack," Thomas Gift, an associate professor of political science and director of the Centre on U.S. Politics at University College London, told outlets.
"It's easy to defeat the competition when you have no policy platform, no agenda, and haven't been subjected to the kind of scrutiny that presidential candidates are in 2024," he explained. "The former first lady has displayed zero interest in running, which means that suggestions that she could skydive into the convention and save the Democratic Party from itself look like a fantasy."
Despite the disastrous debate and the onslaught of people calling for the president to drop out of contention, Joe has vowed to remain in the race, with Seth Schuster, a Biden campaign spokesperson, telling outlets after the debate that Joe was "not dropping out."
Michelle has also repeatedly said she does not intend to run for president and has shown no interest in holding any political position in the foreseeable future.
"As former first lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president," Crystal Carson, the director of communications for Obama's office, told outlets. "Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' reelection campaign."
