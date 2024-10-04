'Incompetent' Donald Trump Slammed for Having a 'Low IQ' as He Claims the TV Turns Off If the Wind Isn't Blowing: Watch
Does Donald Trump know what he's talking about or he is just making things up as he goes?
During a rally in Michigan on Thursday, October 3, the ex-president rambled on about how solar energy.
"The wind is not blowing, darling, let's turn on the television. I want to see President Trump make a speech tonight. No, darling, the wind is not blowing. We have no juice in the house. We have no juice," he told the crowd, attempting to explain that the TV doesn't work unless the wind is blowing.
However, people pointed out that was far from true.
One person wrote, "He has no idea how solar energy is stored. Bro is incompetent," while another said, "This guy has to be the lowest IQ candidate ever."
A third person added, "It still amazes me that someone this dense is who the GOP can offer. This is a disgrace to all Americans," while a fourth user stated: "Even my kid knows he's wrong."
- 'Translation, Please': Donald Trump Roasted for 'Word Salad' Rant About Student Loan Forgiveness
- Donald Trump Admits He 'Sarcastically' Called Barack Obama President After Recent Slip-Up, Insists He 'Aced' Cognitive Test
- 'Donald Trump's Mental Decline Is No Joke': Ex-Prez Suffers Bizarre Brain Freeze, Slurs Through Speech — Watch the Video
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This is hardly the first time Trump has spread misinformation or talked about a topic he didn't understand.
As OK! previously reported, Trump faced backlash after making a series of confusing comments and incorrect claims about student loan forgiveness while speaking at a campaign event in Wisconsin earlier this week.
"You know, remember their promise to, you know, the education is going to get rid of the student loans," he said. "That didn't work out too well."
"And for the students out there...They didn't get it," he added. "They said they were going to get it, but I get what we want. I get 100 percent of what we want."
Of course, people couldn't get over word jumble. "Translation, please," one person said, while a second penned, "Holy Dementia Word Salad. Imagine if [Joe] Biden spewed out his words like this with a broken brain—there would be days of stories ... he is doing this constantly in the past few months."
A third person added, "It’s hard to keep track of what he’s trying to say sometimes. Sounds like he’s more focused on claiming victories than addressing the real issues people are facing."
Trump has been accused of having dementia over the past few months.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, said in a statement, referring to Trump confusing Barack Obama with Joe Biden.
"If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office," Dodes added.