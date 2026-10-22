or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Slams 'Disgrace' LeBron James for 'Disrespecting His Country' at NBA Game While Criticizing Athlete's Behavior During National Anthem

Donald Trump, LeBron James
Source: MEGA, @TICKPICK/X

Donald Trump slammed LeBron James.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 22 2026, Published 5:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump called LeBron James a "total disgrace."

The president slammed the NBA star for his behavior during the national anthem ahead of his season opener against the New York Knicks on October 20.

As he and the rest of the Philadelphia 76ers lined up on the court and Avery Wilson sang the National Anthem, James appeared to swing his outstretched arms back and forth in front of him rather than keeping his hand on his heart.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @TICKPICK/X

LeBron James was criticized for his behavior during the national anthem.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'A Total Disgrace'

LeBron James, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump told LeBron James to apologize for 'disrespecting' the country.

In other moments, he appeared to shoot an invisible basketball rather than bow his head with the rest of the players who somberly stood in a line beside him.

The president was less than thrilled with James' behavior and took to social media on October 22 to scold him.

"While listening to our national anthem, LeBron James disrespects our country," he wrote on Truth Social. "I said right from the beginning that he's no good and a TOTAL DISGRACE."

Article continues below advertisement

'LeBron James Should Apologize'

LeBron James
Source: @TICKPICK/X

LeBron James was criticized for stretching his arms during the national anthem.

Trump went as far as to demand James say sorry to all of the nation's troops and leaders that he "disrespected" while refusing to stand still during the song.

"LeBron James should apologize to all of those great American warriors and heroes who died for the American flag," the president declared.

"And all that our country stands for," he added.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Defend LeBron James After Donald Trump's Criticism

LeBron James
Source: MEGA

Fans came to LeBron James' defense.

Many fans came to James' defense online, alleging that the basketball star had not been "practicing his golf swing," as some claimed, but was instead simply getting his head in the game.

"I’m not the biggest LeBron fan, but this isn’t a golf swing. Narrative Nancy," one person wrote.

"It looks like stretching for the game, to me," another wrote. "What’s the problem?"

"Looks like he’s warming up to me. Get a life," a third pointed out, as a fourth added, "You recording and not paying attention to the anthem is just as bad."

'I Only Like People That Like Me'

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has previously criticized LeBron James.

This isn't the first time that Trump has publicly called out James. Earlier this year, he declared Michael Jordan a far better player than James could ever be.

"Michael Jordan is a guy that's a friend of mine. I play golf with him," he said at the time. "He's a really good guy. And I think LeBron is, maybe he's a racist, but maybe he doesn't like Trump, I don't know."

"But I only like people that like me," Trump added. "So, I would say Michael Jordan all the way."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.