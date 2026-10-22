Donald Trump Slams 'Disgrace' LeBron James for 'Disrespecting His Country' at NBA Game While Criticizing Athlete's Behavior During National Anthem
Oct. 22 2026, Published 5:09 p.m. ET
Donald Trump called LeBron James a "total disgrace."
The president slammed the NBA star for his behavior during the national anthem ahead of his season opener against the New York Knicks on October 20.
As he and the rest of the Philadelphia 76ers lined up on the court and Avery Wilson sang the National Anthem, James appeared to swing his outstretched arms back and forth in front of him rather than keeping his hand on his heart.
'A Total Disgrace'
In other moments, he appeared to shoot an invisible basketball rather than bow his head with the rest of the players who somberly stood in a line beside him.
The president was less than thrilled with James' behavior and took to social media on October 22 to scold him.
"While listening to our national anthem, LeBron James disrespects our country," he wrote on Truth Social. "I said right from the beginning that he's no good and a TOTAL DISGRACE."
'LeBron James Should Apologize'
Trump went as far as to demand James say sorry to all of the nation's troops and leaders that he "disrespected" while refusing to stand still during the song.
"LeBron James should apologize to all of those great American warriors and heroes who died for the American flag," the president declared.
"And all that our country stands for," he added.
- Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Claiming LeBron James Is 'Racist' as Fans Say He 'Only Likes People Who Like Him'
- Stephen A. Smith Slams 'Disgusting' Donald Trump for Calling LeBron James a 'Racist': 'Our President Is Trifling'
- Donald Trump Caught Making Big Mistake During National Anthem at New York Knicks Game
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fans Defend LeBron James After Donald Trump's Criticism
Many fans came to James' defense online, alleging that the basketball star had not been "practicing his golf swing," as some claimed, but was instead simply getting his head in the game.
"I’m not the biggest LeBron fan, but this isn’t a golf swing. Narrative Nancy," one person wrote.
"It looks like stretching for the game, to me," another wrote. "What’s the problem?"
"Looks like he’s warming up to me. Get a life," a third pointed out, as a fourth added, "You recording and not paying attention to the anthem is just as bad."
'I Only Like People That Like Me'
This isn't the first time that Trump has publicly called out James. Earlier this year, he declared Michael Jordan a far better player than James could ever be.
"Michael Jordan is a guy that's a friend of mine. I play golf with him," he said at the time. "He's a really good guy. And I think LeBron is, maybe he's a racist, but maybe he doesn't like Trump, I don't know."
"But I only like people that like me," Trump added. "So, I would say Michael Jordan all the way."