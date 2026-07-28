Stephen A. Smith Slams 'Disgusting' Donald Trump for Calling LeBron James a 'Racist': 'Our President Is Trifling'
July 28 2026, Published 11:48 a.m. ET
Stephen A. Smith blasted President Donald Trump for calling NBA superstar LeBron James a "racist.”
During his digital program Straight Shooter, the veteran ESPN anchor labeled the commander-in-chief's remarks as "trifling" and "really, really disgusting.”
Smith argued that the accusation was purely a political calculation designed to spark divisiveness and distract the public from pressing nationwide issues.
The feud escalated from an unrelated question about who holds the "Greatest of All Time" (GOAT) title between Michael Jordan and James. Trump responded by praising Jordan, a personal golf partner, before turning his sights on James.
"Michael Jordan’s a guy that’s a friend of mine... And I think LeBron is — maybe he’s a racist, but maybe he doesn’t like Trump. I don’t know," he stated.
The comment came shortly after the announcement that James, 41, is leaving the Los Angeles Lakers to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Smith, who has had a deeply public and tense relationship with James over the years — even stating on a February podcast that "we don't like each other" — buried the hatchet to condemn the president's rhetoric.
Smith declared that Trump's attack was a tactical move, arguing it was "the latest salvo" thrown "ultimately to distract from the [job] that he's doing.”
Smith emphasized that the public must call out these "trifling tendencies," even when they come directly from the nation's commander-in-chief.
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'Really, Really Disgusting'
He firmly asserted that while anyone has the right to critique James' basketball performance, accusing him of being a racist crosses an unacceptable line.
“Our president is trifling,” Smith said. “When you’re calling LeBron James a racist, you know what? You know, it’s really getting ridiculous. The divisiveness, the way that this man acts, the things that he says, it’s really really disgusting. And it needs to be said. I held it in long enough. I was waiting a few days, but then obviously being back to work today, and listening to this nonsense, it’s just really, really disgusting!”
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“We gotta call stuff out,” Smith said. “We gotta call it out for what we see. We gotta call it out for what it is. Because the only way that the world is going to become a better place is when we call out trifling tendencies. Even if it’s from our president, even if it’s from our commander-in-chief, and this is the latest salvo that he’s thrown in somebody’s direction ultimately to distract from the job that he’s doing. And we got to call him out on it. We just have to.”
This clash is the latest chapter in a bitter, decade-long public rivalry between Trump and James, who has been an unyielding critic of Trump, previously stating that Trump's rhetoric gave people "an opportunity to be out" with negative racism.
James previously dubbed the POTUS a "bum" and said he had no regrets doing so.
“What makes me more sick than anything. We are at a time where the most powerful position in the world has an opportunity to bring us closer together as a people and inspire the youth and put the youth at ease on saying that it is OK for me to walk down the street and not be judged because of the color of my skin or because of my race. ... And he doesn’t even care. Maybe he does. But he doesn’t care," James said in 2017.