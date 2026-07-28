Stephen A. Smith Slams 'Disgusting' Donald Trump for Calling LeBron James a 'Racist': 'Our President Is Trifling'

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Stephen A. Smith blasted President Donald Trump for calling NBA superstar LeBron James a "racist.” During his digital program Straight Shooter, the veteran ESPN anchor labeled the commander-in-chief's remarks as "trifling" and "really, really disgusting.” Smith argued that the accusation was purely a political calculation designed to spark divisiveness and distract the public from pressing nationwide issues.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump dissed LeBron James while calling Michael Jordan 'a friend.'

The feud escalated from an unrelated question about who holds the "Greatest of All Time" (GOAT) title between Michael Jordan and James. Trump responded by praising Jordan, a personal golf partner, before turning his sights on James. "Michael Jordan’s a guy that’s a friend of mine... And I think LeBron is — maybe he’s a racist, but maybe he doesn’t like Trump. I don’t know," he stated. The comment came shortly after the announcement that James, 41, is leaving the Los Angeles Lakers to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

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Source: MEGA Stephen A. Smith thinks the president's comments were an attempt to 'distract' from real issues.

Smith, who has had a deeply public and tense relationship with James over the years — even stating on a February podcast that "we don't like each other" — buried the hatchet to condemn the president's rhetoric. Smith declared that Trump's attack was a tactical move, arguing it was "the latest salvo" thrown "ultimately to distract from the [job] that he's doing.” Smith emphasized that the public must call out these "trifling tendencies," even when they come directly from the nation's commander-in-chief.

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'Really, Really Disgusting'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he thinks LeBron James is 'maybe... a racist.'

He firmly asserted that while anyone has the right to critique James' basketball performance, accusing him of being a racist crosses an unacceptable line. “Our president is trifling,” Smith said. “When you’re calling LeBron James a racist, you know what? You know, it’s really getting ridiculous. The divisiveness, the way that this man acts, the things that he says, it’s really really disgusting. And it needs to be said. I held it in long enough. I was waiting a few days, but then obviously being back to work today, and listening to this nonsense, it’s just really, really disgusting!”

Inside LeBron James' Feud With Donald Trump

Source: MEGA LeBron James previously referred to the president as a 'bum.'