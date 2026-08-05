Politics Donald Trump Says If He Coached the WNBA He'd Ask LeBron James If He Has 'Any Desire to Be a Woman' in Bizarre Comment About Transgender Athletes Source: MEGA During a rambling rally speech, Donald Trump mused about coaching a WNBA team. Lesley Abravanel Aug. 5 2026, Published 3:12 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump raised eyebrows among critics and supporters after stating that if he coached the WNBA, he'd ask LeBron James if he had any desire to be a woman. He made the bizarre statement during a political rally in Nebraska, where he was discussing his opposition to the culture war talking point of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. The elderly POTUS went off on a tangent, claiming if he were to coach a women’s basketball team, he would find a way to dominate the league.

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Donald Trump says if he coached in the WNBA, he’d ask LeBron if he has “any desire to be a woman” 😭 pic.twitter.com/M74QJlw28L — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) August 5, 2026 Source: @BrickCenter_/x Donald Trump said he would want LeBron James on his team despite their ongoing tiff.

"I’d be the greatest women’s basketball coach in history because I don’t like LeBron James; I like Michael Jordan much better," he confessed. "But I’d go up to LeBron James... I’d say, 'LeBron, did you ever have any desire to be a woman? Because what I’d love you to do is star on my team that I’m building up.'" "I will have the greatest team in history. They’ll never lose," the president quipped. "Nobody will come within 70 points of this team." Social media was quick to react. “I think the Don finally going senile with this one lol,” quipped one sports fan on X. “What happened to no more transgender for everyone? That’s the thing about maga Morons and conservatives: they’re OBSESSED WITH TRANS PEOPLE, especially trans women,” noted another.

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LeBron James Doesn't Support the POTUS

Source: MEGA LeBron James has supported Donald Trump's opponents Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris.

The octogenarian POTUS has had a long-running, highly public feud with James, who has historically endorsed Trump's political opponents, including Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris. Over the years, the two have frequently traded public barbs regarding politics and sports. In 2017, James famously referred to Trump as a "bum" on social media after Trump rescinded a White House invitation to the Golden State Warriors. Trump retaliated in 2018 by insulting James' intelligence during a television interview.

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Inside LeBron James and Donald Trump's Feud

Source: MEGA The POTUS said the athlete 'might be a racist' because the NBA star doesn't support him.

Trump frequently uses the ongoing "Greatest of All Time" (GOAT) basketball debate to take jabs at James, consistently stating that he prefers Jordan because the Space Jam actor is a personal friend. He even went as far as publicly suggesting that James "might be a racist" because the 41-year-old basketball star does not support him. When Trump previously threatened to boycott NBA games over players kneeling for the national anthem, James dismissed the threat, stating the basketball community "won't miss his viewership" and that the game was in a beautiful position globally regardless.

Source: MEGA LeBron James once called Donald Trump 'a bum.'