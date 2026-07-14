Politics Donald Trump Slams Texas Congressman He Pardoned in Wild Rant: 'The Greatest Favor of His Life' Source: MEGA Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar announced he's running as a Democrat and not switching to the Republican party, angering Donald Trump. Lesley Abravanel July 14 2026, Published 5:07 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump has publicly turned on Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar following the congressman's decision to run for reelection as a Democrat instead of switching to the Republican Party. Despite granting a full and unconditional pardon to Cuellar and his wife, Imelda, to terminate their federal bribery and conspiracy case last December, Trump lashed out at the lawmaker, citing a major "lack of loyalty.” In a blistering and eyebrow-raising Truth Social post, Trump blasted Cuellar, calling him a "weak and incompetent version of me.”

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'No More Mr. Nice Guy!'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he gave Henry Cuellar the 'greatest favor of his life.'

Trump noted that he expected the congressman to either step aside or switch parties to support the GOP's slim House majority. Instead, Cuellar launched a 2026 reelection campaign to retain his seat as a Democrat. Trump emphasized that he gave Cuellar "the greatest favor of his life, 20 years of FREEDOM," and warned, "Next time, no more Mr. Nice Guy!" The POTUS also shared a letter from Cuellar's daughters that initially influenced his decision to grant clemency.

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'Nobody Knows Henry Cuellar Better Than Donald J. Trump'

Source: MEGA 'Nobody knows Henry Cuellar better than Donald J. Trump,' the president claimed.

“Nobody knows Henry Cuellar better than Donald J. Trump,” the president wrote. “I studied his records, learned about his financing, and listened to his two wonderful daughters beg me to help the mother and father that they love. Their letters were heart wrenching and beautiful, but their father had problems that nobody could solve but me, and the daughters very correctly and respectfully knew that.” The POTUS continued, adding, “Being an expert on Political Weaponization, based on what the Biden Losers had done to me, and without having ever met Henry Cuellar, and in particular because of the magnificence of the letter drawn by his daughters asking me to help 'Mom and Dad,; I gave him and Mrs. Cuellar a full and unconditional Pardon.”

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'Greatest Favor of His Life'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump lashed out at Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar for not switching to the Republican party after being pardoned.

Turning the 2026 race into a personal grudge match, Trump officially threw his support behind Cuellar's Republican challenger, Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina, calling him far superior on border security, tax cuts and military matters. “In doing so, I never assumed he would be running for Office again, and certainly not as a Democrat, who essentially destroyed his life even with the Pardon given, but he did, and now, despite doing him by far the greatest favor of his life, 20 years of FREEDOM, I am fighting him for his seat in Congress because his views are not nearly as good or strong as Judge Tano Tijerina, who is much more powerful on the Border issue, cutting Taxes, our Military, and just about everything else than is Henry Cuellar,” he concluded.

Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar 'Forever Grateful' for Trump Pardon

Source: MEGA Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar is running for office again after receiving a Trump pardon.