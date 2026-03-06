HEALTH Donald Trump Slathers Makeup on His Hand — But Doesn't Cover Up His Neck Rash as Health Rumors Swirl Source: MEGA President Donald Trump's covered-up bruises and exposed neck rash raise new health concerns about the 79-year-old. Lesley Abravanel March 6 2026, Published 11:26 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

While President Donald Trump attempted to cover up bruising on his hand with caked-on makeup at an event honoring a Miami soccer team, he neglected to mask the rash that emerged on his neck earlier in the week, fueling fresh speculation that the president is in poor health. The visible red rash on Trump’s neck, seen during the Inter Miami CF White House visit on Thursday, March 5, is due to a "preventative skin treatment," according to the White House physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella. Trump appeared with the rash partially visible above his collar while hosting Lionel Messi and the 2025 MLS champion Inter Miami team in the East Room.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami met Donald Trump at the White House to mark their 2025 MLS Cup victory. pic.twitter.com/VkXDDo1Aj6 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 6, 2026 Source: @BBCSport/X

Source: MEGA Donald Trump slathered his hand in makeup again.

Barbabella stated that the redness is a side effect of a "very common cream" being used for a one-week treatment cycle. “President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor. The president is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks,” the doctor told The Daily Beast. Dermatologists suggest the treatment is likely for actinic keratosis (pre-cancerous sun damage), which is common among individuals like Trump who spend significant time outdoors.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump stepped out with a neck rash recently.

Dr. Anthony Rossi of Memorial Sloan Kettering noted that the rash aligns with topical chemotherapy medications such as 5-Fluorouracil or Imiquimod, which are used to treat actinic keratoses (pre-cancerous cells). Experts noted that, as an avid golfer, Trump is at risk of sun damage on his neck. The dark marks on the backs of his hands are attributed to frequent handshaking and his daily use of aspirin, which thins the blood and increases bruising.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's physician claims he's in 'excellent health.'

The rash and bruising came following photographs from a Tuesday, March 3, meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz showing pronounced swelling in the 79-year-old’s ankles, or, as observers prefer to call them, “cankles.” Despite these visible conditions, his physician maintains that Trump remains in "excellent overall health." MS NOW medical analyst and pulmonologist Dr. Vin Gupta has expressed concern about Trump's cognitive health, noting observed confusion, slurring of words and difficulty walking.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump frequently falls asleep during meetings.