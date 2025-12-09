or
Donald Trump Abruptly Wakes Up After Dozing Off While Discussing $12 Billion Deal During White House Roundtable: Watch

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump once again got caught struggling to stay awake during a White House meeting.

Profile Image

Dec. 8 2025, Published 9:19 p.m. ET

"Sleepy Don" is at it again after seemingly dozing off during a White House roundtable discussion.

On Monday, December 8, Donald Trump was seen fighting back sleep in the Cabinet Room of the Executive Mansion — marking the second time he's appeared to take a quick snooze in the prestigious chamber in less than one week.

The president of the United States began looking tired and shutting his eyes while speaking with various government leaders and announcing a multibillion-dollar aid package for U.S. farmers hurt by his global trade wars.

Image of Donald Trump seemed to take a brief snooze during a White House roundtable.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump seemed to take a brief snooze during a White House roundtable.

Trump's eyelids became heavy as Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins provided details about the multibillion-dollar deal.

At first, it seemed like the POTUS was looking down at papers in front of him, though it wasn't long before he appeared to nod off with his head tilted toward the speaker.

Trump's struggles to stay awake continued throughout the meeting — which was also attended by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, 63, certain members of Congress and American farmers themselves — until Rollins, 53, mentioned how $11 billion would be funded toward her department’s new program providing aid for farmers.

Donald Trump Jolts Awake to Correct Secretary About $12 Billion Deal

Source: @okmagazine/Instagram

Donald Trump looked tired while announcing a $12 billion deal for farmers.

Talk about money seemed to spark some energy back into Trump, as he jolted awake to chime in.

"It’s $12 billion," he interrupted.

Clarifying her remark, Rollins reiterated how $11 billion was being used to give crop farmers one-time payments by February 2026. Giving the Republican president some credit, the secretary of agriculture confirmed an additional $1 billion would be provided to her department for crops not covered by the Farmer Bridge Assistance program.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Image of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins provided details about the new deal for farmers.
Source: MEGA

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins provided details about the new deal for farmers.

"Ahh, very tricky," Trump said with a smile before informing everyone how the billions of dollars worth of funds would be raked in through tariff revenues.

The U.S. commander-in-chief's poor sleeping habits have been a hot topic as of lately, but the White House continues to pay no mind to speculation about Trump's health.

In response to an article by The Daily Beast about Trump dozing off during Monday's roundtable, White House Assistant Press Secretary Liz Huston declared: "The Daily Beast is a trash publication spreading lies daily about President Trump."

Donald Trump Trolled for Struggling to Stay Awake During Meeting

Image of Donald Trump has sparked criticism for seeming low energy at important meetings.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has sparked criticism for seeming low energy at important meetings.

While the White House may not have wanted to comment on Trump seeming unable to stay awake during important meetings, social media users had a field day doing so.

In the comments section of OK!'s Instagram post documenting the viral moment, critics put the president on blast for his continuously tired appearance.

Image of Donald Trump was mocked for dozing off for the second time in less than one week.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was mocked for dozing off for the second time in less than one week.

"Sleepy Joe who?" one person quipped in reference to the nickname Trump used to give former President Joe Biden, as another wrote, "LOVE them posting SLEEPY Don. Karma baby. 💪🏼😆👍🏼."

"That billion dollars woke him up," a third individual joked, as a fourth admitted: "That's truly bananas."

"How can he get away with this. He doesn’t know what’s going on," a fifth user claimed.

