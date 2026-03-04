or
Donald Trump Covers Mysterious Neck Rash With Makeup as Health Concerns Mount

Composite photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's neck rash was a distraction from his bruised hands during a recent White House appearance.

Profile Image

March 3 2026, Published 7:10 p.m. ET

Donald Trump found a new spot to lather on makeup: his neck.

The president of the United States was seen with a fresh layer of foundation on his face and neck on Tuesday, March 3 — just one day after debuting a mysterious rash on his skin.

A large patch of red irritation beneath his right ear had suddenly disappeared on Tuesday as Trump appeared in the Oval Office with his skin looking a warmer, more tan shade than usual.

Donald Trump Using 'Very Common Cream' on Right Side of His Neck

Image of Donald Trump emerged with a rash on his neck during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump emerged with a rash on his neck during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House.

After Trump’s rash made headlines nationwide, his primary physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, responded with a statement revealing that the POTUS was using “a very common cream on the right side of his neck” as “preventative skin treatment” for a skin condition causing the visible irritation.

“The president is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks,” the message continued — meaning it’s unlikely the rash subsided by the time the Republican leader was photographed in the Oval Office on Tuesday with airbrushed skin.

White House Slams Speculation About Donald Trump's Health

Image of The White House didn't specify what condition Donald Trump is being treated for.
Source: MEGA

The White House didn't specify what condition Donald Trump is being treated for.

The White House doctor did not provide further details when it came to specifying the type of skin condition Trump was diagnosed and what ointment he was given.

When reached for comment by The Daily Beast about Trump’s apparently use of makeup on Tuesday, the White House hit back by slamming anyone speculating about the president’s health.

"Any so-called medical professionals engaging in armchair diagnosis or false speculation for political purposes are clearly breaking the Hippocratic Oath they’ve sworn to," a statement from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read. "These are false and slanderous allegations from ‘doctors’ who are unethically speculating on health matters they have no insight into."

Donald Trump

Analyst Claims Donald Trump's Skin Rash Could Indicate Pre-Cancerous Condition

Image of A medical analyst claimed Donald Trump's rash could indicate a pre-cancerous skin condition.
Source: MEGA

A medical analyst claimed Donald Trump's rash could indicate a pre-cancerous skin condition.

Much to the White House's dismay, MS NOW medical analyst Dr. Vin Gupta speculated Trump's rash could indicate a pre-cancerous skin condition like actinic keratosis.

The former chief medical officer at Amazon slammed the White House for keeping "secrecy" when it comes to Trump's health.

"The White House medical team didn’t know [Trump] got a CT scan. They claimed it was an MRI for weeks," Dr. Gupta wrote on X of the medical test the president underwent in October 2025. "Now instead of acknowledging he might have a pre-cancerous skin condition, they dance around the issue. Trying to fool the public just makes it worse."

Image of Donald Trump frequently faces speculation about his health.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump frequently faces speculation about his health.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner — who served as former Vice President Dick Cheney's cardiologist — was left with questions after reading the White House's statement about Trump's rash.

"The hint that this statement might not have actually been written by Dr. Barbabella is that in it, he says that the medication was ‘prescribed by the White House Doctor.’ He’s the WH Doctor," he noted via X.

