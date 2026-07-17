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In his address to the nation on Thursday, July 16, President Donald Trump blamed China for his 2020 election loss. However, declassified intelligence files show no altered votes. Instead, official reports confirm Russian interference favored Trump, and he accidentally let that tidbit slip during his screed. Trump alleged Beijing hacked 220 million files, except documents classified by his own government lack proof of altered counts. Intelligence reports suggest Moscow targeted former president Joe Biden's campaign, though.

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Source: MEGA Russia was accused of running covert influence operations against Joe Biden.

The National Intelligence Council evaluated the 2020 election and found no technical voter system manipulation, though Russia was accused of running covert influence operations against Biden. “One of the documents describes Putin and senior officials overseeing proxy efforts to spread claims that Biden, as vice president, engaged in criminal activity in his dealings with Ukraine and Burisma,” The Daily Beast reported. “The document says operatives affiliated with the Russian government advanced these narratives with U.S. officials and other prominent figures, through personal interactions as well as audio and documentary releases via U.S. and Ukrainian outlets.”

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'Pure Fabrications'

Source: MEGA China called Donald Trump's claims 'pure fabrications.'

Critics argued that Trump's Thursday night speech shielded the Russian president. China officially called Trump's claims "pure fabrications.” “It goes on to say these figures were conspiring to intensify their efforts as the election approached, aiming to ‘orchestrate a high-profile corruption scandal’ implicating Biden and the Democratic Party to help Trump win,” noted The Daily Beast’s Leigh Kimmins.

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Source: MEGA An election lawyer told Kaitlan Collins there is still 'no evidence of any effect on an election result.'

Republican election lawyer Ben Ginsberg told CNN's Kaitlan Collins that despite Trump's claims and references to declassified documents, there is still "no evidence of any effect on an election result." Ginsberg specifically noted that the promised documents and evidence required to prove the 2020 election results had yet to materialize. Putin’s interference in Trump’s rise to power has been a major debate for years, with U.S. intelligence agencies concluding the Russian dictator allegedly authorized influence operations favoring Trump.

'Trump Made China the Bad Guy'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump continues to challenge and criticize the results of the 2020 presidential election.