Joe Biden Reveals How He Dissuaded Vladimir Putin and Russia From Launching 'Nukes'

"We’re going to continue to help them grow if we can, but that — those two things aren’t going to happen, but you’re not going to go in and take them. You’re not going to go in and claim the area," Biden continued, beginning to ramble on. "And you remember, Lawrence, when I said they were going to go in, everybody said, oh, no, that’s not going to happen."

O'Donnell told the president, "I didn’t think it was going to happen. An expert I know who works in Ukraine told me it’s not going to happen. No one here in Ukraine thinks it’s going to happen because it seems so irrational for Putin to do that."

Biden continued to drive the conversation off the rails, bringing up his relationship with a former pope, "I — I found myself with the former pope who was much more conservative. And he wanted to see me after — after I spent some time in Poland because I had said — remember, John Rich — John Brennan guy."

"John and I went to Poland and I came back and said they’re going to — they’re going to leave the Warsaw Pact. They’re not going to be — a year from now, there’ll be no — they’re not going to be part of NATO," he continued. "He said, don’t write that. You’ll ruin your reputation. You’ll ruin your reputation, don’t write that. I was confident it was true. You could see when you talk to them what was going on, and the end result was that okay, what happened now is they pull out. All of a sudden, the whole dynamic changes in Europe, everything’s moving."