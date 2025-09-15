Donald Trump Mocked for Saying 'Smart People Don't Like Me' in Odd Remark: 'First Truth I've Ever Heard Him Say'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is making headlines again — this time for a comment that caught everyone off guard. On Saturday, September 13, a clip shared by Republican strategist Nicole Kiprilov showed the president opening up about his supporters while speaking at a gala at his Bedminster, N.J., golf club.

Source: @patriottakes/X Donald Trump said, 'Smart people don’t like me.'

“Smart people don’t like me, you know? And they don’t like what we talk about,” Trump told the crowd, prompting them to laugh.

The video quickly went viral, with people flooding the comments section to share their reactions. “Did he just call MAGA dumb?! First time I believe what he actually said…” one person wrote. Another added, “That means that he thinks all his supporters are dumb as a stump.” “‘Smart people don't like me.’ First truth I've ever heard him say,” a third commented. One critic went even harder, stating, “He is calling all his supporters idiots and they will still support him. Proving his point, all while laughing as he says it. You can’t make this up.” Someone else joked, “By Trump’s logic, I’m more intelligent than I thought :).”

Source: MEGA Critics online claimed he insulted his own supporters.

The puzzling remark comes just a day after another head-scratching moment from Trump. On Friday, September 12, he appeared on Fox & Friends and claimed credit for “solving seven wars.”

But when pressed for details, his answers puzzled many. “So I solved, as you know, seven wars. Seven! I did so many,” Trump boasted before listing countries that were never actually at war with each other. “Including Pakistan and India, big ones. Some were unsolvable. Congo and Rwanda. I solved it. It was going on for 31 years, millions of people killed. I solved wars that were unsolvable.”

At one point, Trump even claimed to have resolved a conflict between Azerbaijan and Albania — two countries that have never gone to war. “I had the prime ministers and presidents in my office,” he said. “They sat so far apart; one chair was there, one chair was there. I said, ‘Fellas, get together, come on.’”

Source: MEGA The president also claimed to have solved 'seven wars' during an interview.

While that story didn’t line up, Trump managed to broker a real peace deal last month. In August, he hosted Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the White House, bringing an end to their decades-long conflict. “Now they’re friends, and they’re going to be friends for a long time,” Trump said at the time. “You two are going to have a great relationship, and if you don’t, call me and I’ll straighten it out.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump still believes he won’t ever get a Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump has also been fueling speculation about a potential Nobel Peace Prize, especially after his August summit in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin sparked talk about ending the war in Ukraine. Even Hillary Clinton admitted she’d consider nominating him if he pulled it off. But Trump doesn’t seem optimistic about recognition. Back in June, after announcing a treaty between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Rwanda, he vented his frustration on Truth Social.