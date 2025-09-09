Donald Trump Faces Backlash After Downplaying Domestic Violence as a 'Much Lesser Crime' in Shocking Speech

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump sparked backlash after downplaying domestic violence as a minor offense during his speech at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. On Monday, September 8, the president boasted about cutting crime rates in D.C., crediting his decision to flood the city with federal law enforcement and National Guard troops. However, he raised eyebrows by suggesting the numbers would look even stronger if incidents of violence inside the home weren’t included.

Source: @BulwarkOnline/X Donald Trump dismissed domestic violence as a 'lesser crime.'

"It's called the safe-zone city. There's no crime, they said; crime is down 87 percent. I said no, no, no, it's more than 87 percent. [It's] virtually nothing," Trump boasted. "And much lesser things, things that take place in the home, they call crime. You know, they'll do anything they can to find something. If a man has a little fight with the wife, they say, 'this was a crime, see,' so now I can't claim 100 percent," he continued. "But we are — we are a safe city.”

Source: MEGA The president made the remarks while bragging about crime rates in D.C.

The clip immediately went viral on social media, sparking outrage. “Domestic violence is a crime. Trump wants Maga men to be able to smack their wives along,” one user fired back on X.

Trump: "Things that take place in the home they call crime....If a man has a little fight with the wife, they say this is a crime." pic.twitter.com/KxCFnZqqRd — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) September 8, 2025 Source: @BulwarkOnline/X

Another pushed back on his wording, stating, “Just because a married couple argues does not equate to domestic violence!!” “Waiting to see how MAGA defends beating their wives,” a third commented. A fourth added, “Domestic violence is a crime. Only a barbaric society would downplay or decriminalise it.” And one more didn’t hold back, “Says a convicted rapist.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation in the E. Jean Carroll case.

Source: MEGA A federal appeals court upheld an $83.3 million verdict against the president.