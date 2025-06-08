Donald Trump Snubs Young Boy Who Asked to Shake His Hand During UFC Fight
When Donald Trump appeared at the UFC 316 event on June 7, he snubbed a little boy who was trying to get a handshake from the president.
When Trump entered, he received a ton of applause. In a video posted to Truth Social by Trump, it shows him walking into the venue with UFC CEO Dana White — however, he didn't greet everyone with open arms.
He Skipped Over the Boy
As they entered, Trump shook people’s hands, eventually getting to the young boy who was standing next to an older man. Trump shook the older man’s hand, but skipped over the boy and several other people, opting to shake Mike Tyson’s hand instead.
Trump kept moving along, greeting commentator Jon Anik and giving Joe Rogan a hug.
Elon Musk Turned on Donald Trump
It’s been quite the week for Trump, as his former ally Elon Musk turned on him, going on a rant on social media where he made many allegations. Among them was a bombshell involving Jeffrey Epstein where Musk said, “Time to drop the really big bomb," Musk wrote on Thursday. "@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public."
Musk also claimed Trump would have “lost the election” without him.
“Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," Musk insisted, regarding his help.
Elon 'Went Crazy'
Trump quickly fired back via Truth Social, writing, “Elon was 'wearing thin,' I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!"
Trump also said the “easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts.” “I was always surprised that [former President Joe Biden] didn’t do it!" he added.
A Stern Warning to Elon Musk
On June 7, Trump also issued a stern warning to Musk, sharing with a media outlet there would be “serious consequences” if he decides to fund Democratic candidates to run against republicans planning to vote in favor of the GOP’s budget bill.
Trump also claimed he has no desire to make up with Musk and assumes their relationship is over.
“I’m too busy doing other things,” he shared. “I have no intention of speaking to him.”
“I think it’s a very bad thing,” Trump added of what Musk has done, “because he’s very disrespectful. You could not disrespect the office of the president.”