Donald Trump Snubs Young Boy Who Asked to Shake His Hand During UFC Fight

It’s been quite the week for Trump, as his former ally Elon Musk turned on him, going on a rant on social media where he made many allegations. Among them was a bombshell involving Jeffrey Epstein where Musk said, “Time to drop the really big bomb," Musk wrote on Thursday. "@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public."

Musk also claimed Trump would have “lost the election” without him.

“Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," Musk insisted, regarding his help.