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Donald Trump Claims His Son Don Jr. Has 'Calmed Down So Much': 'He's Like a Different Human Being'

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Source: MEGA/@ACYN/X

Donald Trump spoke about his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. during a recent speech in Dublin, Ireland.

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Sept. 12 2026, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump had some kind words to say about his eldest child Donald Trump Jr.

The president, 80, revealed Donald Jr., 48, has become a “different human being” since marrying Bettina Anderson in May during a meeting at the U.S. ambassador’s home in Dublin, Ireland, on Friday, September 11.

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Donald Trump Gushed Over His Eldest Son

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Source: @ACYN/X

'He just got married, he’s happily married, which is nice,' Donald Trump said about his son.

Donald claimed the businessman has “calmed down" in recent months.

“Don’s here with a whole group — whole group of family. And he just got married, he’s happily married, which is nice,” he said during his speech.

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image of Donald trump
Source: @ACYN/X

The POTUS said Donald Trump Jr. has 'a little less energy.'

“He’s calmed down so much. That’s like a good sign. He’s like a different human being," Donald went on. "He had a lot of energy. Now he has a little less energy."

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Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Married in May

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image of Donald Trump Jr
Source: MEGA

Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. married in May.

Donald Jr. and Bettina, 39, tied the knot in the Bahamas earlier this year, although the politician did not attend the tropical nuptials.

He noted at the time he was fixated on the ongoing crisis with Iran to stop by his son's event.

“He’d like me to go,” he said during a press conference at the White House on May 21. “But it’s going to be just a small, little private affair, and I’m going to try and make it. I’m in the midst — I said, you know, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things. That’s one I can’t win on.”

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image of Donald Trump Jr
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump did not attend his son's wedding.

“If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed by the fake news," the POTUS went on. "Hopefully they’re going to have a great marriage."

“He’s got a very — a person who I’ve known for a long time, and hopefully they are going to have a great marriage,” he added.

Donald Jr. and the socialite announced their engagement in last December, having began their relationship in 2024.

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Donald Trump Jr. Was Previously Married to Vanessa Trump

image of Donald Trump Jr
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. shares five kids with ex-wife Vanessa Trump.

Donald Jr. was previously married to Vanessa Trump from 2005 to 2018, and they share five kids together — Kai, 19, Donald III, 17, Tristan, 14, Spencer, 13, and Chloe, 11.

An insider told Star Magazine back in June that Vanessa, 48, is allegedly suffering from "anxiety" over Bettina's presence.

Vanessa is "being mature" and "doesn't deprive Don Jr. of the right to be happy," however, she's still affected by the change in her children's lives.

"It still hurts that the kids now have this new stepmom,” the source noted. “Vanessa’s being mature, but that doesn’t take away her anxiety.”

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