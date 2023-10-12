'He's Lost It!': Donald Trump Sparks Concern After Lashing Out at Lousy Microphone During Florida Speech

Donald Trump sparked concern when he went on a rant about how his microphone was malfunctioning during a speech, which took place on Wednesday, October 11, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

"This is the worst microphone I think I've ever had. I hope you can hear me back there! Justin, don't pay the bill for this mic. I am blowing out my voice talking to this stupid mic. Worst mic I've ever had. Now, we'll get back to the speech. I am trying to get their attention to turn up the mic. Is it OK? And then I don't pay a bill. Trump doesn't pay his contractors!" he fumed.