'He's Lost It!': Donald Trump Sparks Concern After Lashing Out at Lousy Microphone During Florida Speech
Donald Trump sparked concern when he went on a rant about how his microphone was malfunctioning during a speech, which took place on Wednesday, October 11, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
"This is the worst microphone I think I've ever had. I hope you can hear me back there! Justin, don't pay the bill for this mic. I am blowing out my voice talking to this stupid mic. Worst mic I've ever had. Now, we'll get back to the speech. I am trying to get their attention to turn up the mic. Is it OK? And then I don't pay a bill. Trump doesn't pay his contractors!" he fumed.
Of course, people thought the 77-year-old might be off his rocker. One person wrote, "Holy c--- this dude is truly losing what’s left of his mind. There is no way he’s not on something," while another said, "He never looks, speaks, or acts presidential."
A third person added, "Pro-union?? Naaaaah! He’s lost it!" while a fourth person stated, "He calls this a speech?"
In the speech, Trump also said he didn't want to pay for the microphone, and people had a field day since the politician is in a lot of legal trouble right now.
One person said, "But, don't you DARE ever call him a conman," while a second person stated, "He won't pay the bill for the venue either... he's known for that as well."
A third person fumed, "It’s probably the perfect mic, the perfect phone call, he just doesn’t want to pay his bills cause he’s a liar," while a fourth user quipped, "He says it as if he ever intended to pay in the first place."
As OK! previously reported, Trump went on a rant about President Joe Biden, whom he claims caused Hamas' attack on Israel.
“With crooked Joe Biden, you have chaos, bloodshed, war, terror and death. Look what’s happening today,” he told his supporters.
While speaking to Fox News' Brian Kilmeade on October 11, he made an outrageous statement, calling Hezbollah terrorist attackers “very smart” as Israel is suffering as millions have died due to the terrorist attacks.
“He has been hurt very badly because of what’s happened here,” Trump said of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “He was not prepared. He was not prepared and Israel was not prepared.”