Donald Trump's Mental State Questioned After Incoherent 'De-Banking' Speech During New Hampshire Rally
Former President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Wednesday night, addressing attendees about a new and confusing issue: "de-banking."
Trump gave a baffling speech regarding the subject, leaving a lot of people scratching their heads and questioning the ex-president's mental state.
Trump gave the address following his Iowa Caucus victory on Monday, January 15, where he secured 51 percent of the state's GOP voter base, easily defeating Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.
“We did so well, and I think we’re gonna have the same result here,” Trump told his New Hampshire supporters. “I really do. I think we’re gonna [unintelligible]. But we’re also going to place strong protections to stop banks and regulators from trying to de-bank you from your — you know, your political beliefs, what they do. They wanna de-bank you, and we’re going to de-bank.”
“They wanna take away your rights,” he continued to ramble. “They wanna take away your country. The things they’re doing. All electric cars. Give me a break. If you want an electric car, great. But they don’t go far. They’re very expensive. They gotta be made in China."
"That’s why I think I’m gonna get the autoworkers to vote for Trump. You know, we’re having great, great talks. But think of what they wanna do. They wanna take away your rights,” he added.
- 'What a Liar': Donald Trump Mocked for Claiming He Will Get the National Debt 'Paid Off Fast' If He Wins 2024 Election
- Donald Trump's 'Invincibility' Is 'Peeling Away,' Claims Prominent Republican Donor
- Donald Trump Could Face 'Devastating' Verdict in New York Civil Fraud Trial After Disastrous Testimony: Report
De-banking refers to the practice of banks refusing to house accounts of individuals or organizations due to perceived legal or political risks. However, several of Trump's critics don't believe that's what he was referring to in his speech.
Recently, JPMorgan Chase closed an account and denied services to a conservative organization, citing the need for additional information about the account holder's donors. Additionally, a JPMorgan subsidiary withdrew from a business deal associated with a political fundraiser featuring Donald Trump Jr.
JPMorgan eventually reversed its decision in that case.
A clip of Trump's incoherent rally was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where several users questioned if the demanding campaign schedule is taking its toll on the ex-prez's mental state.
One user shared the video, commenting, "Does Trump think that politicians can just get rid of banks? Is that seriously a thing he thinks a President can do?"
Another user wrote, "Trump is falling apart at the seams physically and cognitively."
A third user joked, "I wouldn't be surprised if Fox News ran a four-part series on de-banking only for Trump to come out and be like 'no, not like that' ... we're literally seeing the mental collapse of a man in real-time."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Trump and his organization are currently on trial for fraud in New York. Trump allegedly "robbed" Peter and Pay Paul of Deutsche Bank, pledging assets from his children to help him secure loans from the bank.
"He was literally borrowing money from his kids’ piggy banks to satisfy Deutsche Bank that he had enough money to borrow from them what he had," reporter Lisa Rubin told MSNBC. "And I’m not sure the impact of that struck everyone in the courtroom, but like I said, my jaw almost dropped. I almost dropped my phone on the floor. I was just astonished by the proof that Donald Trump was robbing Peter to pay Paul, so to speak."