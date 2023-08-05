Donald Trump Demands the Republican Party Get 'Tough' and 'Smart' During Latest Rally: 'Weak Jerks'
Donald Trump took a shot at his fellow Republican politicians.
At his rally in Montgomery, Alabama on Friday, August 4, the former President began by insulting his opponent Joe Biden before bashing conservatives for not working hard enough against the 80-year-old leader.
"If you took the five worst presidents in the history of the United States and added them up, they would not have done near the destruction to our country as crooked Joe Biden and the Biden administration have done," Trump claimed.
"[H]e shouldn't be allowed to be the president," the 77-year-old added, before pointing his frustration at his own party. "And the Republicans better get tough and they better get smart because most of them look like a bunch of weak jerks right now. And you got to get tough and smart and you have to fight fire with fire. You can't allow this to go on."
As OK! previously reported, the ex-commander-in-chief’s rant came after the DOJ hit the father-of-five with a third incitement in relation to his alleged involvement with the January 6th insurrection.
Also on August 4, prior to taking the podium at the rally, Trump took aim at Biden over the indictment on social media.
"Every one of these many Fake Charges filed against me by the Corrupt Biden DOJ could have been filed 2.5 years ago," he wrote on Truth Social. "But they waited and waited until I became dominant in the Polls, and then they filed them all, including locals, right in the middle of my Campaign."
"They want anybody but 'TRUMP,'" he continued. "Not fair and perhaps, not legal. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!"
"Isn't is TERRIBLE that a Political Opponent can haphazardly charge you with FAKE crimes in the middle of your campaign in order to interfere with your time & message, and there is nothing you can do to stop this travesty of 'justice,'" the embattled former reality TV star penned in a second Truth Social upload.
"They had 2.5 years to file, long before the campaign started," Trump noted. "Another Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. Should not be allowed to happen!"