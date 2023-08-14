Donald Trump Sparks Concern After Looking 'Unwell' While Filming Video With Controversial Political Activist Laura Loomer: Watch
Everything OK, Donald Trump? The former president, 77, sparked concern while filming a video with controversial political activist Laura Loomer.
"Trump just filmed a video with Laura Loomer, a white nationalist who pushed false flag conspiracy theories about the Parkland school shooting and celebrated the deaths of migrants, calling for 'more' of them to die. He calls her 'terrific' and 'special,'" podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen captioned the shot via Twitter on Sunday, August 13.
But fans couldn't help but point out how pale Trump looked.
One person wrote, "He looks unwell. I wonder if he’ll make it through the trials and to the election," while another said, "I have noticed that lately. He never really has looked that healthy but seems to be looking worse now."
A third person added, "Trump is looking rough."
Trump also stirred the pot when he praised Loomer on social media.
“Hey, everybody. We’re here at Bedminster. I’m with the greatest president ever. President Donald Trump, who is killing it right now. There’s a new poll out, right? You’re crushing it, you’re up over 50 points. And it’s a beautiful day here. Beautiful climb. It’s my first time here at Bedminster,” Loomer said.
“It’s great to have you. And you’ve been really very special. You work hard and you are a very opinionated lady, I have to tell you that and in my opinion, I like that,” Trump replied.
“And I appreciate all of your support and you’ve been doing, and everybody appreciates your support,” he added.
Meanwhile, Trump also seemed off when he gave a speech at a New Hampshire rally on Tuesday, August 8. The politician was trolled for profusely sweating as he addressed the crowd.
"By the way, I want to say officially for the press, it's about 110 degrees [Fahrenheit] in this room. Nice job with the air conditioning whoever [set it]," he said.
"But you know what the press will say? They'll say: 'Trump didn't look well. He was extremely wet.' It's 104 or 5 degrees in this room, but we're ok with it — right?" he continued.
People couldn't help but focus on his appearance.
One person wrote, "Donald Trump SWEATING a lot lately! Is somebody on the 'hot seat??'" while another said, "REVEALED: Donald 'Sweathog' Trump caused considerable concern among his rally handlers yesterday. Trump was sweating so profusely during his speech to the extent that he was literally SOAKED and dripping wet. Handlers were afraid he’d electrocute himself at the lectern."