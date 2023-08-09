OK Magazine
Donald Trump Trolled for Profusely Sweating During New Hampshire Speech: 'Is Somebody in the Hot Seat?'

donald trump sweating profusely
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 9 2023, Published 1:51 p.m. ET

Donald Trump was profusely sweating at a rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday, August 8, and people couldn't help but make fun of him.

While talking to the crowd, the former president, 77, went on a rant about the latest criminal indictment against him and fumed after a judge told him to not speak about the case publicly.

"By the way, I want to say officially for the press, it's about 110 degrees [Fahrenheit] in this room. Nice job with the air conditioning whoever [set it]," he said while complaining about the temperature in the room.

"But you know what the press will say? They'll say: 'Trump didn't look well. He was extremely wet.' It's 104 or 5 degrees in this room, but we're ok with it — right?" he continued.

donald trump sweating
Source: mega

Of course, people couldn't help but laugh at the uncomfortable moment. One person wrote, "Donald Trump SWEATING a lot lately! Is somebody on the 'hot seat??'" while another said, "REVEALED: Donald 'Sweathog' Trump caused considerable concern among his rally handlers yesterday. Trump was sweating so profusely during his speech to the extent that he was literally SOAKED and dripping wet. Handlers were afraid he’d electrocute himself at the lectern."

A third person quipped, "I sleep soundly knowing that Donald Trump is sweating... I take joy when I can. Just feels good. Let me have this time."

A fourth added, "Sweating like a pig Donald Trump squealed he will talk about his trial. He doubled down on the lie about President Biden being behind his legal troubles not the fact he's the fool who tried to overthrow our government and throw out our votes. #LOCKHIMUP!"

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Trump also continued to repeat that the 2020 election was stolen from him, though there is no evidence.

“There was never a second of any day that I didn’t believe that that election was rigged. It was a rigged election, and it was a stolen disgusting election and this country should be ashamed,” Trump said.

donald trump sweating
Source: mega
As OK! previously reported, Trump, who is facing charges in Florida and New York, is gearing up a for a potential fourth indictment after he allegedly tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

