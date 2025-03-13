'Stupid' Donald Trump Sparks Dementia Rumors as He Massively Fumbles Friends of Ireland Speech: Watch
Is Donald Trump’s mental state on the decline?
On Wednesday, March 12, the president, 78, was accused of having dementia after butchering part of his speech at the Friends of Ireland luncheon.
While speaking to the audience, Trump repeatedly tripped over his words and even incorrectly called the country’s "patron saint" St. Patrick a “patriot saint.”
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the shocking clip of the father-of-five from the event along with the caption, “Mr. ‘I don't need a teleprompter’ Donald Trump calls Ireland's patron saint, Saint Patrick, a ‘patriot saint’ as he struggles with his script. Bro can't read.”
In response, the politician’s critics agreed his performance was concerning.
“Unfit, mentally unfit,” one person wrote, while another added, “He’s unbelievably stupid.”
A third user echoed, “His old age is showing again,” as a fourth penned, “He’s an idiot plus he’s showing obvious signs of dementia!!!”
One more person called Trump “the worst public speaker in the history of speaking publicly.”
Trump’s shaky reading comes after he recited a script Elon Musk gave him while announcing he was going to buy a Tesla during a bizarre stunt to help boost the company’s stocks.
"I’m going to buy because number one, it’s a great product," Trump said. "It’s as good as it gets. And number two, because this man has devoted his energy and his life to doing this. I think he’s been treated very unfairly by a very small group of people."
"You can’t be penalized for being a patriot," he read off the pre-determined script. "People should be going wild."
Trump later admitted his remarks were not genuine, noting "they gave me notes” about what to say.
Close-ups of his note cards showed phrases such as "SAFEST car," "state of the art" and "affordable."
The strange conference came as the stock market continues to drop due to Trump’s extreme tariffs.
The former reality TV star acknowledged the economic turmoil, saying the country is in "a period of transition because what we're doing is very big."
"We're bringing wealth back to America," the convicted felon told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, March 9. "That's a big thing. And there are always periods of — it takes a little time. I think it should be great for us."
Many suspected Trump and Musk’s Tesla PR stunt was crafted due to the company’s stock plunging 15 percent on Monday, March 10.