'Sad' Donald Trump Jr. Mocked for Slurring His Words and Appearing 'Intoxicated' During Fox News Interview — Watch
Donald Trump Jr. faced a wave of criticism on social media after he appeared "intoxicated" on Fox News, struggling to get his words out during a recent interview.
A clip of Don Jr.'s interview with Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo went viral after several of the former's loudest critics pointed out how he was slurring his a's and s's.
One user shared the video in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "Wow. A seemingly intoxicated Donald Trump Jr. can’t get his words out and gets our nation’s capitol wrong by calling it 'Washington, T.C.' Is he drunk, high, or just stupid?"
Another X user commented on the post, stating: "Three things can be true at once. Look at the color of his eyes! ... He was probably thinking 'Washington, THC' Just saying."
A third person shared: "Sad. If he were driving, this would be right about the time where the police officer asked him to step out of the car."
This isn't the first time the eldest Trump son was accused of being high on drugs in front of an audience.
On Tuesday, November 19, Don Jr., 46, was accused of doing drugs during a recent SpaceX launch while standing alongside the company's founder Elon Musk.
In the footage, the father-of-five appeared to put his hand into his pocket and then stick his finger in his gums.
In response to the clip, many alleged that Don Jr. could have been doing cocaine.
“Not beating the allegations,” one user penned, while another added, “Wow! Gross!”
- 'He Is LOADED!': Donald Trump Jr. Accused of Being on Drugs After Slurring His Words During Podcast
- 'He's on Another Planet Right Now': Donald Trump Jr. Accused of Being on Drugs While Struggling to Keep His Eyes Open in New Video
- 'Gross': Donald Trump Jr. Accused of Doing Drugs at SpaceX Launch — Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ron Filipkowski of the Meidas Touch also shared a resurfaced clip from "Triggered with Donald Trump Jr." in a post on X, which reads, "The speech is rapidly deteriorating as the show goes on."
In the clip, Trump Jr. attempts to say, "The high interest rates, [combatting inflation], have made [homeownership] impossible for many Americans."
The clip was viewed nearly two million times, and many shared the video, commenting on Trump Jr. possibly being on drugs.
Back in 2020, Don Jr.'s ex-girlfriend Aubrey O'Day commented about the drugs she suspected he was on at the time.
She tweeted, "He's either on serious Adderall or conflicted inside. He doesn't look well ... for a while now."
“We did drugs together,” O’Day told another user who commented on her post. “Cocaine was never one of then, he never showed any interest. So I can’t say that.”