'He Is Very Mentally Ill': Donald Trump Claims 'the Only Reason the Stock Market Is Up Is Because People Think I'm Going to Win'
Donald Trump is being called out yet again.
While at a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, August 14, the 78-year-old make some outrageous claims about the economy.
"Many people say that the only reason the stock market is up is because people think I am going to win. But there was one day a couple of weeks ago when they were not thinking that and you saw what happened," he said to the crowd.
During another tangent, he said, "You know what net zero -- they have no idea what it means by the way. Ask her what it means. We are going to go to a net zero policy. What does that mean? Uh, I have no idea."
Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in on the crazy comments.
"He is very mentally ill," one person said, while another added, "Yes, he is weird. Yes, he is deranged. Yes, he is dangerous. But he is also very stupid."
A third person added, "He also doesn’t understand the stock market. And his stock is tanking," while a fourth stated, "LOL.... The stock market would be happy if he went away."
As OK! previously reported, Trump seems to be freaking out about VP Kamala Harris being ahead of him in the polls, which is why he continues to ramble on and on.
Anthony Scaramucci, who worked for Trump for 10 days, pointed out how Trump will continue to make the 2024 election about himself.
"The reason I am not crazy to say this is Trump likes three things — don't ever forget this. He likes money, he likes attention and he likes his personal freedom, meaning he doesn't want to go to jail. He's a big baby, which is why he has all of that hyper-masculinity, bullying, tough-guy intimidation, enemies lists — all the stupid stuff that small-p----- people have, and so he doesn't want to go jail, trust me," he said in an interview.
"If he sees himself really dropping in the polls, and there's a way to cut himself a deal to avoid jail, he'll fake an illness, he'll see if he can slot in Ron DeSantis or Nikki Haley into the top of the ticket," he continued. "[J.D.] Vance has been the biggest disaster in vice presidential selection history. It can't get any worse than this guy."