Donald Trump Sparks Fresh Health Fears as Fox News Halts Briefing After 'Biggest Cognitive Slip Yet'
June 22 2026, Published 8:02 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump is under fire again following his gaffe at the G7 summit in France.
During a live broadcast on Fox News, Trump called the X owner Elon Musk by the wrong name, per The Mirror US. He was discussing Musk’s Starlink and talking about how the tech billionaire would be “very happy” when he slipped up.
“My friend Leon,” Trump said during the speech, before correcting himself. “My friend Elon is going to be very happy,” he continued without acknowledging his very public mistake.
While the president might have been happy to continue without apologizing for forgetting Musk’s name, social media users took this opportunity to call him out.
“TRUMP SUFFERS MAJOR COGNITIVE SLIP ON LIVE TV. Trump just FORGOT Elon's name, calling him 'LEON,’” a user wrote on Musk’s X.
They continued by saying that the Tesla CEO “has been one of Trump's biggest allies for years.” Hence, “This might be Trump's biggest mental slip yet,” according to the user.
Trump's G7 Summit Sparked Health Concerns
Trump’s health concerns rose again when Fox News halted its Outnumbered segment to broadcast the president’s speech live on the last day of the summit on June 7.
While he touched upon many topics, including the peace deal signing between the US and Iran, his demeanor during the speech became a bigger topic of conversation among netizens.
Per The Mirror US, the president seemed exceedingly out of breath during his address. This forced him to take quite a few deep breaths while speaking, which were audible on the mic.
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His speech pattern, too, drew attention, as many pointed out that his voice seemed nasally and made his words come out garbled.
Fox News shared a clip of Trump's speech on their X account, where many netizens commented on his seemingly deteriorating health. Others, however, criticized him by saying that the President was “Rattling on like a mindless idiot!!”
Trump Claimed the US Would Have Fallen into ‘Economic Catastrophe’ without the Peace Deal with Iran
Trump addressed the US-Iran peace deal during his speech at the G7 summit, per The Mirror US.
According to him, if the deal didn't go through, the US could very well face another Great Depression era like scenario. “If we didn't do this deal, we could have dropped more bombs for another three weeks, two weeks, four weeks, two years,” he said.
Trump also stated that without the deal in place, the Hormuz Strait would have remained closed, which would have led to insurmountable loss for everybody.
“Your market would have, instead of going up at levels that nobody's ever seen before, would go down at levels that nobody ever saw before, maybe except for 1929 or whatever,” he continued, before stating that he didn't want to witness such an “economic catastrophe.”