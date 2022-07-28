Former President Donald Trump Spotted At Golf Event After Ex-Wife Ivana's Death
Just two weeks after former President Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump passed away on July 14 at age 73, it seems the politician is already getting back to work.
The real estate mogul-turned right-wing-staple was allegedly spotted attending an event for LIV Golf on Wednesday, July 27, in New York City’s Midtown neighborhood. Joined by his wife, former First Lady Melania Trump, the 76-year-old star reportedly rubbed elbows with athletes like Caitlin Jenner and professional golfer Dustin Johnson, while enjoying a performance from artist Nelly.
Trump’s attendance at the soiree comes just on the eve of his New Jersey National Golf Course hosting a series of events for the controversial LIV Golf tour.
On Thursday, July 28, Trump kicked off the tournament, hitting the green alongside a host of celebrities including Jenner, Charles Barkley and the ex-POTUS’s son Eric Trump for the pro-am competition, in which amateur and professional golfers play alongside each other.
The tournament is set to begin on Friday, July 29.
It seems this round of golf isn’t all fun and games. LIV Golf's notable ties to Saudi Arabia have been a recent source of controversy.
While critics claimed that Saudi Arabia has used LIV Golf as a means of “sportswashing” their human rights abuses, it seems Trump has brushed off the comments, speaking fondly of the tournament’s backers.
“I’ve known these people for a long time in Saudi Arabia and they have been friends of mine for a long time,” the former reality TV star told the New York Times while warming up for his tee time.
“They’ve invested in many American companies," he continued. "They own big percentages of many, many American companies and frankly, what they are doing for golf is so great, what they are doing for the players is so great. The salaries are going to go way up.”
The New York Post was the first news outlet to report on Trump’s appearance at Wednesday's gathering.