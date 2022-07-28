Former President Donald Trump Spotted At Golf Event After Ex-Wife Ivana's Death

“I’ve known these people for a long time in Saudi Arabia and they have been friends of mine for a long time,” the former reality TV star told the New York Times while warming up for his tee time.

“They’ve invested in many American companies," he continued. "They own big percentages of many, many American companies and frankly, what they are doing for golf is so great, what they are doing for the players is so great. The salaries are going to go way up.”

The New York Post was the first news outlet to report on Trump’s appearance at Wednesday's gathering.