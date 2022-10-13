More Cover Ups? Donald Trump Staffer Claims Former President Ordered Boxes To Be Moved From Mar-A-Lago Basement Prior To FBI Raid

As OK! previously reported, the FBI may conduct another search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home after the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) revealed that they still have not recovered certain missing documents from his time in the White House.

"Presidential records are the property of the American people, and it is outrageous that these records remain unaccounted for 20 months after former President Trump left office," House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney said in a statement.

"Former President Trump and his senior staff have shown an utter disregard for the rule of law and our national security by failing to return presidential records as the law requires," added Maloney.