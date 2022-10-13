More Cover Ups? Donald Trump Staffer Claims Former President Ordered Boxes To Be Moved From Mar-A-Lago Basement Prior To FBI Raid
Donald Trump allegedly requested a number of boxes be moved from Mar-a-Lago storage before the FBI raided the former president's upscale property on Monday, August 8.
Several weeks after federal authorities completed a search of the resort, a staffer alerted investigators that employees were told to move boxes from the resort's basement storage room to Trump's personal residence after a subpoena for classified documents was issued by the Justice Department in May.
Surveillance cameras captured video of employees moving the boxes.
Following the May subpoena, the FBI retrieved 38 classified documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in June, however, after authorities discovered "multiple sources of evidence indicating that ... classified documents remained at the Premises," the FBI returned on Monday, August 8, with a warrant to search the premises.
They left with roughly 33 boxes filled with photographs, handwritten notes and 43 empty folders labeled "confidential." They also found four other sets of Top Secret documents — three sets labeled Secret and three that were Confidential.
As OK! previously reported, the FBI may conduct another search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home after the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) revealed that they still have not recovered certain missing documents from his time in the White House.
"Presidential records are the property of the American people, and it is outrageous that these records remain unaccounted for 20 months after former President Trump left office," House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney said in a statement.
"Former President Trump and his senior staff have shown an utter disregard for the rule of law and our national security by failing to return presidential records as the law requires," added Maloney.
People reported Trump allegedly told staff members to move boxes out of Mar-a-Lago storage rooms per CNN.