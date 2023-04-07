Donald Trump 'Stayed Up Until About 2 A.M. Deejaying' At Mar-a-Lago Arraignment Party Hours After Arrest

Donald Trump reportedly partied the night away after being charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with an alleged hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The embattled politician, who is now the first former President of the United States to be criminally charged, reportedly threw an intimate get-together at his lavish Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday night, April 4, only hours after appearing in court.