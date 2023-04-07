Donald Trump 'Stayed Up Until About 2 A.M. Deejaying' At Mar-a-Lago Arraignment Party Hours After Arrest
Donald Trump reportedly partied the night away after being charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with an alleged hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels in 2016.
The embattled politician, who is now the first former President of the United States to be criminally charged, reportedly threw an intimate get-together at his lavish Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday night, April 4, only hours after appearing in court.
"After the speech, Trump had a late dinner and then stayed up until about 2am deejaying for a small group of aides and guests," a source connected to Trump's campaign spilled to an outlet. "He woke up around 6am and started calling associates to ask about the coverage."
Throughout the party, the 76-year-old reportedly played classics by David Bowie and Johnny Cash, as well as "God Bless the USA" by Lee Greenwood.
As for attendees, many of Trump's children were present at the post-arraignment celebration including Donald Jr. and fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, as well as Eric and Barron. His youngest daughter, Tiffany, and her husband, Michael Boulos, were also in attendance at the gathering.
Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner were notably absent, and Trump's wife, Melania, was also not seen at the event, it was reported.
Other guests reportedly included Roger Stone, Mike Lindell, Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene.
- Stormy Daniels Would Support Melania Trump Dumping Donald: 'Call Me If You Need Me To Testify At Your Divorce Proceedings'
- Donald Trump Blasts 'Moron' President Joe Biden & The White House For Their Chaotic Withdrawal Of Troops From Afghanistan In 2021: 'I Watched This Disaster Unfold'
- Megyn Kelly Says She's Disgusted By People 'Celebrating' Stormy Daniels 'Like She's Joan Of Arc'
And while the 76-year-old insists he is innocent of any wrongdoing, according to the outlet's report, Trump spent "much of his time meeting and talking with lawyers and worrying about various investigations, particularly the documents probe."
"Advisers say he keeps close tabs on who is testifying and asks a lot of questions about it," per the outlet.
As OK! previously reported, a grand jury voted to indict Trump on Thursday, March 30, on 34 counts of felony falsification of business records. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and has since flooded social media with wild tirades about "corrupt" Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and claims that he is being attacked by Democrats.
"As much as I can enjoy a day like Tuesday, where the Radical Left Lunatics, Maniacs, and Perverts had me Indicted and ARRESTED for no reason whatsoever, there was no Crime," he wrote via Truth Social earlier this week. "It was an unbelievable experience, perhaps the Best Day in History for somebody who had just suffered Unjustifiable Indictment ... If we don’t stop the Radical Left, America is DEAD!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
According to Independent, The Post reported the details of Trump's post-arraignment party and phone calls to lawyers.