Stormy Daniels Offers Advice To Embattled Ex-Prez Donald Trump: 'Just Tell The Truth'
Stormy Daniels revealed her simple yet sage advice for Donald Trump following his bombshell indictment, during her highly-anticipated chat with TalkTV host Piers Morgan on Thursday, April 6.
The adult film star, who famously had a sexual encounter with the embattled businessman in 2006, surprisingly expressed empathy for Trump, admitting she doesn't "hate anyone" and that she really does "feel sorry for him."
"It wouldn’t surprise me if it would come out that he’s been manipulated a lot more than we think, or that based on the things that have happened to me in the last five years, things I thought would never be possible, there could be something that we don’t know," she explained to Morgan.
Despite showing compassion towards his situation, when asked what advice she'd give to the controversial politician days after his arrest and arraignment, Daniels confessed she would be "so torn" between "being snarky" to the ex POTUS and telling him to "just tell the truth."
"Like, you do have a daughter, you do potentially have granddaughters and women, and if you continue to do this you are setting a precedent where people think that they won’t be held accountable and there will be…" she trailed off, before adding, "I’m afraid there’s gonna be a lot of people hurt."
Despite joking about drinking champagne and seemingly celebrating the 76-year-old's indictment last week, as OK! previously reported, the entertainer did reveal that she didn't think Trump's "crimes" he'd committed against her were "worthy of incarceration."
"I feel like the other things he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely. Those are such more significant crimes," she said, before turning the subject to the January 6 Capitol riots.
"Look how many people got injured ... you know what I’m saying?" she continued. "It just seems like that’s a bigger thing but if this is what leads to it — I can’t help but wonder if there’s something we don’t know."
A grand jury voted to indict Trump on 34 felony charges on Thursday, March 30, following a lengthy investigation into alleged "hush money" payments given to Daniels just prior to the 2016 election.
Trump pleaded "not guilty" before a judge on all counts.
