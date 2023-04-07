Stormy Daniels Offers Advice To Embattled Ex-Prez Donald Trump: 'Just Tell The Truth'

"It wouldn’t surprise me if it would come out that he’s been manipulated a lot more than we think, or that based on the things that have happened to me in the last five years, things I thought would never be possible, there could be something that we don’t know," she explained to Morgan.

Despite showing compassion towards his situation, when asked what advice she'd give to the controversial politician days after his arrest and arraignment, Daniels confessed she would be "so torn" between "being snarky" to the ex POTUS and telling him to "just tell the truth."