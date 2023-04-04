Kimberly Guilfoyle Slams 'Sham' Indictment On 'The Greatest President' Hours Before Donald Trump's Arraignment
Kimberly Guilfoyle continues to be one of Donald Trump's most loyal followers.
Mere hours before the 45th president's arraignment in New York City, his soon-to-be daughter-in-law came to his defense once again, calling his indictment for an alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels in 2016 a "sham."
"I stand with 45 on this sham indictment! This only makes me support him even more. And I know there are millions more like me regardless of party that feel the same," Guilfoyle wrote over a photo of Sophia Hutchins wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat on her Instagram Story on Monday, April 3.
The Fox News alum — who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr. — has been quite vocal about supporting the Trump patriarch after he was indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney for allegedly paying off the adult film star to stay quiet about their alleged 2006 affair in days leading up to the 2016 election.
"We overcame the Russia hoax. We overcame the Mueller witch hunt. We overcame two impeachment shams. We will overcome Alvin Bragg’s political prosecution. Just remember, they’re only after Trump because he fights for you!" Guilfoyle wrote alongside a clip of her appearance on Newsmax after the indictment.
"From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats — the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country — have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement," the political leader lamented on his Truth Social account following the bombshell news.
"You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this," Trump Sr., continued, adding that the accusation is "Political Persecution and Election interference at the highest level in history."