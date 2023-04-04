Kimberly Guilfoyle Slams 'Sham' Indictment On 'The Greatest President' Hours Before Donald Trump's Arraignment

"I stand with 45 on this sham indictment! This only makes me support him even more. And I know there are millions more like me regardless of party that feel the same," Guilfoyle wrote over a photo of Sophia Hutchins wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat on her Instagram Story on Monday, April 3.

The Fox News alum — who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr. — has been quite vocal about supporting the Trump patriarch after he was indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney for allegedly paying off the adult film star to stay quiet about their alleged 2006 affair in days leading up to the 2016 election.