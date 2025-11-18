Donald Trump Admits He Struggled to Make French Fries During His 'Great' McDonald's Gig: 'It's a Little Complex'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump couldn't stop boasting over his one-day stint as a fast food cook while speaking at the McDonald's Impact Summit in Washington, D.C., on Monday, November 17. The president was there to talk about making food more affordable, but he went on a tangent and reminisced over the gig, admitting things aren't as simple as they seem in the kitchen.

Source: mega Donald Trump bragged about being the 'first former McDonald's fry cook ever to become president.'

"I'm honored to stand before you as the very first former McDonald's fry cook ever to become president of the United States," he said at the podium. "While other politicians fly around on campaign planes stocked with expensive catering, on Trump Force One, prior to ascending to Air Force One, which is quite a nice plane also, we served only McDonald's almost every time."

Trump Admits Cooking French Fries Was 'Not That Easy'

The POTUS shared more details about his time working at the Feasterville, Penn., venue in October 2024. "At the line, the people had no idea, so I made the french fries," he recalled. "It was not that easy, but I got it sort of finally, not the greatest, but I was pouring it in, asking them all sorts of stupid questions, but it was very interesting. Amazing. A little thing is not — it's a little complex, right?"

'The Response Was Incredible'

Source: @ArtCandee/X The president said the 'response was incredible' when he was working at the fast food chain.

The businessman claimed "25,000 people" showed up to the drive-thru once word got out he was working there. "After I did the french fries and did some other things, I then stood at the window, and the people would drive up, a little bored, in all fairness, you know, it is, I mean, they're waiting for a hamburger, okay?" he quipped. "So they drive up, like just, they look over. Whoa! Every one of them. And it was fascinating. Every one of them, it was, the response was incredible. Almost like I knew I was gonna win when I saw that."

RFK Jr. Ate McDonald's With the President

Source: mega The POTUS has served McDonald's at the White House before.

The commander-in-chief also raved over getting Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to eat a Big Mac even though he stays away from processed foods. "He told me he loved it. He didn't want that publicized," Trump confessed.

Source: @donaldjtrump/truthsocial Trump often eats McDonald's aboard his plane.