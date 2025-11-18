or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Admits He Struggled to Make French Fries During His 'Great' McDonald's Gig: 'It's a Little Complex'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega;@donaldjtrump/truthsocial

Donald Trump called working at McDonald's 'interesting' and 'amazing.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 18 2025, Published 12:22 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump couldn't stop boasting over his one-day stint as a fast food cook while speaking at the McDonald's Impact Summit in Washington, D.C., on Monday, November 17.

The president was there to talk about making food more affordable, but he went on a tangent and reminisced over the gig, admitting things aren't as simple as they seem in the kitchen.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump bragged about being the 'first former McDonald's fry cook ever to become president.'
Source: mega

Donald Trump bragged about being the 'first former McDonald's fry cook ever to become president.'

"I'm honored to stand before you as the very first former McDonald's fry cook ever to become president of the United States," he said at the podium. "While other politicians fly around on campaign planes stocked with expensive catering, on Trump Force One, prior to ascending to Air Force One, which is quite a nice plane also, we served only McDonald's almost every time."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Admits Cooking French Fries Was 'Not That Easy'

Source: @cbsnews

Trump admitted he asked 'stupid questions' while making French Fries.

The POTUS shared more details about his time working at the Feasterville, Penn., venue in October 2024.

"At the line, the people had no idea, so I made the french fries," he recalled. "It was not that easy, but I got it sort of finally, not the greatest, but I was pouring it in, asking them all sorts of stupid questions, but it was very interesting. Amazing. A little thing is not — it's a little complex, right?"

Article continues below advertisement

'The Response Was Incredible'

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The president said the 'response was incredible' when he was working at the fast food chain.
Source: @ArtCandee/X

The president said the 'response was incredible' when he was working at the fast food chain.

The businessman claimed "25,000 people" showed up to the drive-thru once word got out he was working there.

"After I did the french fries and did some other things, I then stood at the window, and the people would drive up, a little bored, in all fairness, you know, it is, I mean, they're waiting for a hamburger, okay?" he quipped. "So they drive up, like just, they look over. Whoa! Every one of them. And it was fascinating. Every one of them, it was, the response was incredible. Almost like I knew I was gonna win when I saw that."

Article continues below advertisement

RFK Jr. Ate McDonald's With the President

Photo of The POTUS has served McDonald's at the White House before.
Source: mega

The POTUS has served McDonald's at the White House before.

The commander-in-chief also raved over getting Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to eat a Big Mac even though he stays away from processed foods.

"He told me he loved it. He didn't want that publicized," Trump confessed.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Trump often eats McDonald's aboard his plane.
Source: @donaldjtrump/truthsocial

Trump often eats McDonald's aboard his plane.

It was just a few months later that RFK Jr. promised not to ban the popular eatery.

"I don't want to take food away from anybody. If you like a cheeseburger, a McDonald's cheeseburger, or a Diet Coke, which my boss loves, you should be able to get them," he shared. "If you want a Hostess Twinkies, you should be able to do that. But you should know what the impacts are on your family and on your health."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.