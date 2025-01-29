Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Promises Not to Remove McDonalds Menu Items Donald Trump 'Loves' During Senate Committee Hearing

"Most importantly, we need to use, deploy, NIH and FDA to doing the research to understand the relationship between these different food additives and chronic diseases so that Americans understand it," Kennedy explained. "But I don't want to take food away from anybody."

"If you like a cheeseburger, a McDonald's cheeseburger, or a Diet Coke, which my boss loves, you should be able to get them," he said, referring to President Donald Trump's affinity for fast food, sparking laughter from the audience. "If you want a Hostess Twinkies, you should be able to do that. But you should know what the impacts are on your family and on your health."