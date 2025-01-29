Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Promises Not to Remove McDonalds Menu Items Donald Trump 'Loves' During Senate Committee Hearing
Robert F. Kennedy assured he would not remove popular food items from McDonald's as head of the Department of Health and Human Services.
Kennedy Jr. expressed his commitment to making "America Healthy Again" during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday, January 29.
"Most importantly, we need to use, deploy, NIH and FDA to doing the research to understand the relationship between these different food additives and chronic diseases so that Americans understand it," Kennedy explained. "But I don't want to take food away from anybody."
"If you like a cheeseburger, a McDonald's cheeseburger, or a Diet Coke, which my boss loves, you should be able to get them," he said, referring to President Donald Trump's affinity for fast food, sparking laughter from the audience. "If you want a Hostess Twinkies, you should be able to do that. But you should know what the impacts are on your family and on your health."
The former presidential hopeful's appearance before the Senate Finance Committee was just the beginning, with another session scheduled for Thursday before the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.
Known for spearheading the "Make America Health Again" movement within Trump's inner circle, Kennedy is poised to bring his vision to the forefront of healthcare discussions in the country.
As OK! previously reported, President Trump's love of McDonald's and Diet Coke has been well-documented.
He famously re-installed a Diet Coke button on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office for quick access to his favorite beverage. Additionally, Trump made campaign stops at a number of fast-food establishments, like the infamous Pennsylvania McDonald's visit before the 2024 presidential election.
As OK! previously reported, RFK Jr. was pictured holding a McDonald's Big Mac with Trump's inner circle aboard the President-elect's private jet "Trump Force One."
The now-viral photo was posted by the president-elect's son, Donald Trump Jr., who captioned the image, "Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW" — referencing Kennedy's slogan.
Kennedy recently complained about the food options aboard Trump's jet on an episode of "The Joe Polish Show" podcast last week.
"The stuff that he eats is really, like, bad," Kennedy said about Trump's diet. "The food that goes onto that airplane is like just poison. You have a choice between—you don't have the choice—you're either given KFC or Big Macs. That's when you're lucky and then the rest of the stuff I consider kind of inedible."
In a recent interview on Fox & Friends, Kennedy elaborated on his criticisms of McDonald's when questioned about Trump's photo op doing a shift at a Pennsylvania branch of the chain.
"I don't have anything against fast food. I'm against food that has seed oils. When I was a kid, McDonald's was made with tallow [animal] fat, that was good for you, and your body needs that, it makes you healthy. Why aren't we making it with tallow fat again?" Kennedy said.