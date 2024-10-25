Donald Trump Roasted for Claiming 29K People 'Surrounded' McDonald's to See Him Serve Fries: 'Definitely Having Hallucinations'
Donald Trump faced backlash after boasting that nearly 30,000 people came to watch him work the fryer at a McDonald's location in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, last weekend.
The former president made the surprising campaign stop after repeating the unverified claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was never employed at the popular fast food joint as a college student.
"So, I ended up going there for about 15 minutes, and it became quite the— I'll tell you what, we had 29,000 people surrounding it. We weren’t sure if we were able to get out," Trump said at a rally in Las Vegas on Thursday, October 24.
"That was quite the visit," he added. "So, I was there for let's say 15 minutes, so that means I worked for McDonald's for 15 minutes more than Kamala [Harris]."
One skeptical X user pointed out this was likely a lie, claiming the entire population of the city that the McDonald's location was in was only 24,657 people. That would mean that more than 5,000 people than live in that entire town would have to gather around a single fast food restaurant to see the former president.
However, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of July 2023, the Lower Southampton township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where the McDonald's is located only had a population of 20,427 — nearly 9,000 people fewer than Trump said visited outside of the restaurant.
Another X user posted, "They must have the biggest car parking area of all the McDonald's in all the world!!" and third person joked, "He’s definitely having hallucinations!"
A fourth user quipped, "He didn't say how close they were. If you make big enough circle around that McDonald's there is always 29,000 people.
It is unclear how many people were actually at the restaurant during Trump's visit.
Trump also faced criticism from Vice President Harris after failing to answer whether he'd support a raise of the federal minimum wage.
"Well, I think this: I think these people work hard, they’re great, and I just saw something, the process. It’s beautiful. It’s a beautiful thing to see," the controversial businessman told reporters. "These are great franchises, they produce a lot of jobs."
However, Harris refused to sidestep her own answer.
"We must raise minimum wage," she said. "My opponent Donald Trump does not believe we should raise minimum wage. And I think everyone knows that the current federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, which means that the person who is working a full day and working full weeks will make $15,000 a year, which is essentially poverty wages."