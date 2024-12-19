Cheryl Hines Believes Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Didn't 'Have a Choice' But to Eat McDonald's With Donald Trump

Cheryl Hines has a theory on why her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. decided to dine on McDonald's with President-elect Donald Trump earlier this year — he had no choice!

While speaking with a pap on Wednesday, December 18, during an outing in Beverly Hills, Hines, 59, was asked if she was concerned Kennedy Jr. would develop a love for fast food after he was photographed with trays of burgers and fries from the popular restaurant alongside Donald, his son Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk while on a private jet.