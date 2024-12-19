or
Cheryl Hines Believes Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Didn't 'Have a Choice' But to Eat McDonald's With Donald Trump

Split photo of Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA;@donaldjtrump/truthsocial

Cheryl Hines said she thinks her husband had no other options but McDonald's.

Dec. 19 2024, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

Cheryl Hines has a theory on why her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. decided to dine on McDonald's with President-elect Donald Trump earlier this year — he had no choice!

While speaking with a pap on Wednesday, December 18, during an outing in Beverly Hills, Hines, 59, was asked if she was concerned Kennedy Jr. would develop a love for fast food after he was photographed with trays of burgers and fries from the popular restaurant alongside Donald, his son Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk while on a private jet.

cheryl hines robert f kennedy jr didnt have choice eat mcdonalds
Source: @donaldjtrump/truthsocial

Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posed with trays of McDonald's.

"No, no. Bobby is a very strong-willed, strong-mind[ed] person," the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress replied. "I don't think he had a choice. I just think that's all they had."

This comes weeks after Robert Jr., who was nominated to serve as head of the Department of Health and Human Services in the Trump administration, launched his Make America Healthy Again campaign.

cheryl hines robert f kennedy jr didnt have choice eat mcdonalds
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have been married since 2014.

During an interview with Fox & Friends, he suggested that one way to make food healthier was to fry foods in animal fat instead of vegetable oils.

"President Trump was cooking McDonald's the other day and giving people French fries," he said at the time. "I don't have anything against fast food. I'm against food that has seed oils. When I was a kid, McDonald's was made with tallow fat. That was good for you. Your body needs that. It makes you healthy."

Cheryl Hines

cheryl hines rfk
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. slammed the use of seed oils in fast food.

In a November appearance on the "The Joe Polish Show" podcast he also called out the president-elect's fast food diet during his campaign for being "really bad."

"Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes onto that airplane is like just poison," he told the podcast host. "You have a choice between—you don’t have the choice, you’re either given KFC or Big Macs. That’s when you’re lucky and then the rest of the stuff I consider kind of inedible. And then he [drinks] Diet Coke."

donald trump granddaughter kai embarrassing golf course moment
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is known for his love of McDonald's.

"I was with Dana White the other day... he’s very close to Trump, they’ve had a relationship for 20 years through UFC," he continued. "He said that sometimes he’ll sit through a fight with Trump—and he’s [there for] five hours [during] the fight—and said he has never seen Trump drink a glass of water. Never."

TMZ spoke with Cheryl about RFK Jr. eating McDonald's.

