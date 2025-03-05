'Make America Fat Again': Donald Trump's White House Mocked for Feasting on McDonald's Ahead of President's State of the Union Speech
As President Donald Trump prepared to give his speech in front of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, the White House was sent a massive delivery from McDonald's, including dozens of burgers, fries and chicken McNuggets.
Several critics took to social media to mock Trump White House officials for choosing to go with fast food over a more nutritious option, seemingly abandoning the "Make America Healthy Again" part of their platform.
Kaelan Dorr, the deputy assistant to the president and White House deputy communications director, shared a picture of a desk covered with various McDonald's items in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "White House Comms is pre-gaming the Joint Session the MAGA way. Buckle up for Must See TV!"
Several other users on X and BlueSky shared Dorr's image to ridicule the Trump White House for stuffing their faces with chicken nuggets.
One person shared the pic and wrote: "Make America Unhealthy Again! I'm sure Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was freaking the f--- out when he saw the massive M bags being carried into the White House."
Another critic commented: "The White House gets McDonalds more in a month than I order fast food in a year."
A third person mockingly shared an image from when Trump visited a McDonald's and dressed up as an employee, sharing: "Whoever filled those fries not re-training."
The 78-year-old commander-in-chief is known for frequently eating at the fast food joint over the years, even forcing his newly approved secretary of health and conspiracy theory health nut Kennedy Jr. to join him and Elon Musk to eat some of the fried food on the president's private plane.
Kennedy Jr.'s face in the pic instantly became a meme and was shared all over social media.
Before the election, Trump frequently used McDonald's to mock and ridicule his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing her of lying about working at the company when she was younger.
Trump delivered a 99-minute address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night that was filled with memorable and jaw-dropping moments, with MAGA supporters pointing out how intense the partisanship of the speech was.
He blasted Democrats for trying to obstruct Trump's agenda that he noted Americans voted for in November.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who encouraged his fellow Democrats to attend Trump's joint address to Congress on Tuesday, described the speech as "the most divisive" in American history after its conclusion.
Jeffries said the president "did not try to unite the country," nor did he address "serious economic challenges facing everyday Americans."
"Instead, President Trump promoted the reckless Republican budget that sets up the largest cut to Medicaid in our country’s history. Democrats will continue to fight hard to make life better for the people, and together we will get through this turbulent moment," he said in a statement following Trump's speech.