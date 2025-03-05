'Make America Fat Again': Donald Trump's White House Mocked for Feasting on McDonald's Ahead of President's State of the Union Speech

Kaelan Dorr, the deputy assistant to the president and White House deputy communications director, shared a picture of a desk covered with various McDonald's items in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "White House Comms is pre-gaming the Joint Session the MAGA way. Buckle up for Must See TV!"

Several other users on X and BlueSky shared Dorr's image to ridicule the Trump White House for stuffing their faces with chicken nuggets.

One person shared the pic and wrote: "Make America Unhealthy Again! I'm sure Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was freaking the f--- out when he saw the massive M bags being carried into the White House."

Another critic commented: "The White House gets McDonalds more in a month than I order fast food in a year."

A third person mockingly shared an image from when Trump visited a McDonald's and dressed up as an employee, sharing: "Whoever filled those fries not re-training."