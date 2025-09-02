Does Donald Trump Have a 'Stunt Double'? Conspiracy Theories Swirl After President's Health Called Into Question
President Donald Trump's recent golf trip to his Virginia club has reignited speculation surrounding his health as he remained largely out of the public eye.
While he has been photographed at both the White House and his golf course, wild theories circulated on social media last week, with some even suggesting he had died.
Reports of the president's absence, particularly since Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, fueled unfounded claims.
Adding to the speculation, Vice President J.D. Vance remarked to USA Today he would be prepared to assume the presidency "if there's a terrible tragedy."
Despite the documented appearances, discourse about the president's overall health persists, with some extreme theorists alleging that the individual seen on Saturday and Sunday was an imposter.
One X user wrote: "Maybe it’s just me, but that doesn’t look like Trump at all."
"Lol that's not Trump that's his stunt double," claimed one person, while another worried: "Okay maybe he is dying."
Further claims have surfaced suggesting Trump may have suffered a medical incident the previous week, compelling his team to restrict his public engagements and media interactions. Rumors regarding Trump's health have been commonplace during his second term, often driven by observations of bruising and makeup on his hands, alongside consistently swollen ankles.
Such discussions have only intensified, even though there are no official reports confirming serious health issues. Social media users scrutinized photos of Trump from the weekend, alleging some images were recycled from earlier dates, including those dating back to 2019, but these claims remain unverified.
In recent weeks, rumors regarding the death of Trump have circulated on social media, particularly on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Truth Social. These unsubstantiated claims, often using hashtags such as #TrumpIsDead and #WhereIsTrump, gained significant traction and led to the president becoming a top trending topic online.
Questions about Trump's health have persisted after photos circulated showing him with a bruise on his hand and visible swelling around his ankles.
The White House confirmed in July that the president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a condition common in older people that causes leg swelling. While officials attributed the bruising to frequent handshaking and aspirin use, these images continued to fuel online discussion.
While his official schedule for the upcoming week remains undisclosed, he was anticipated to take a break on Labor Day.
Nonetheless, speculation about the president's health is unlikely to diminish until he makes an official public appearance on camera.