Ron DeSantis Criticizes Nikki Haley for Refusing to Endorse Donald Trump After Signing Pledge: 'We All Knew What We Were Doing'

During an appearance on Newsmax, DeSantis told host Eric Bolling that after Haley’s defeat on Super Tuesday, and with the suspension of her campaign, he thought she would endorse Trump like he did after Iowa.

The Florida governor said her failure to turn the campaign around was “to be expected” as “she had waged a campaign on the idea that you can somehow win the Republican nomination for president by getting the votes of mostly just non-Republicans, and that just doesn’t work.”

He added, “We saw that play out in Iowa and I said at the time that she didn’t have a pathway, so I’m glad we’re all through that process and, you know, now we’re in a situation where Republicans are staring down the barrel of a President Biden who’s clearly not up to the job.”