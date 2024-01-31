Megyn Kelly Claims Donald Trump Has 'Zero Chance' of Winning Stormy Daniels Case After Losing E. Jean Carroll Trial
Megyn Kelly doesn't believe Donald Trump will come out victorious in his upcoming "hush money" trial after losing big to E. Jean Carroll.
The embattled ex-prez was found liable for defamation and sexual abuse connected to an incident that allegedly occurred in the '90s and was later ordered to shell out $83.3 million in damages to the 80-year-old writer.
On the Tuesday, January 30, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the journalist called the "joy" Trump critics had regarding the "absurd" verdict "stomach-turning."
"You see, it's just when you're President Trump, they can change the laws to come after you," she alleged "They can give you a nearly $100 million judgment on defamation that, if it happened at all, is it best worth a pittance."
"They make her [E. Jean Carroll] like she’s the champion," Kelly continued. "I love the revisionist history like she was just this woman who was unfairly targeted by Trump… When in fact, again, it is believed that the law was changed in New York in order to allow this lawsuit against Trump by a Democrat who hates Trump."
"It was funded by a top Democrat donor. It was pursued by a top Democrat lawyer," she claimed. "All these people were anti-Trump and saw an opportunity ... The Democrats are taking such a victory lap on this because it's a political win for them because it was a political hit right from the beginning."
- Donald Trump Vows to Appeal 'Ridiculous' Verdict After He's Ordered to Pay E. Jean Carroll $83 Million in Defamation Trial
- Donald Trump Rages Against E. Jean Carroll Judge in Scathing Rants After Storming Out of Courtroom
- Donald Trump 'Slammed the Table in Anger' During E. Jean Carroll's Testimony, Called Judge a 'Nasty Guy'
Kelly said that the media's narrative of the case is that Carroll "really just stood up" for herself, but argued "that's not what happened at all."
"It's like an astroturf movement actually trying to get somebody to hurt someone rising to prominence in Republican circles," the podcast host added.
"This is the same kind of jury that he's going to get on the Stormy Daniels hush money," she said in a different portion of the podcast. "He has a zero chance of winning."
As OK! previously reported, a grand jury voted to indict Trump in March 2023 on 34 criminal counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a hush money payment made to the adult film star to allegedly keep her from speaking out about their affair.
The pair allegedly met at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Calif., in 2006, and engaged in a sexual relationship one year after the controversial businessman tied the knot with Melania Trump.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 25, in New York.