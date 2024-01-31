Megyn Kelly Claims Donald Trump Has 'Zero Chance' of Winning Stormy Daniels Case After Losing E. Jean Carroll Trial

"They make her [E. Jean Carroll] like she’s the champion," Kelly continued. "I love the revisionist history like she was just this woman who was unfairly targeted by Trump… When in fact, again, it is believed that the law was changed in New York in order to allow this lawsuit against Trump by a Democrat who hates Trump."

"It was funded by a top Democrat donor. It was pursued by a top Democrat lawyer," she claimed. "All these people were anti-Trump and saw an opportunity ... The Democrats are taking such a victory lap on this because it's a political win for them because it was a political hit right from the beginning."