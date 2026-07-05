Politics Donald Trump Fuels Health Concerns With Slurring Speech and Sleepy Demeanor During July 4th Freedom 250 Festivities: Watch Source: MEGA Donald Trump added to speculation about his health by slurring his speech and seemingly dozing off on America's birthday. Rebecca Friedman July 5 2026, Published 4:04 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Even the noise of fireworks couldn't seem to keep Donald Trump awake and alert during his Freedom 250 festivities. The president of the United States fueled health concerns after being caught on camera appearing to slur his speech and fight back sleep at his Washington, D.C., celebration for America's 250th birthday on Saturday, July 4. As Trump joined the nation in ringing in the country's milestone holiday over the weekend, critics couldn't help but call out his tired demeanor amid ongoing speculation about the 80-year-old's alleged health decline.

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'Trump Is Glitching Heavily Tonight'

Source: MEGA Critics mocked Donald Trump after he seemingly slurred his speech during a July 4th address.

Not only did the POTUS seemingly slur his speech while addressing the crowd and broadcast cameras, he later was caught appearing to rest his eyes in the middle of a loud and extravagant fireworks display near the White House. "Trump is glitching heavily tonight," wrote journalist Aaron Rupar as he shared a clip of the elderly Republican leader speaking into a microphone. Rupar quoted Trump's audio from the clip, in which the U.S. commander-in-chief stuttered and repeated himself as he stated, "All voters must show voter ID. All motorsssss must-- all voters."

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Trump is glitching heavily tonight: "All voters must show voter ID. All motorsssss must-- all voters" pic.twitter.com/NZueAMQfKq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 5, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X

While several critics agreed Trump's address was alarming, the president himself appeared confident in his delivery. "Looking at Trump’s speech, facially, he appears to believe what he was saying and has a deep passion for it. He’s constantly looking at and engaging with the audience," body language expert Darren Stanton told Covers.

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Donald Trump Spoke 'a Lot Slower Than Normal'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was speaking 'a lot slower than normal,' body language expert Darren Stanton claimed.

Though Stanton admitted Trump's speech "came across as slightly over-rehearsed" and delivered at a pace that was "a lot slower than normal," the body language expert assumed it had to do with the significance of the celebration. "As it was such an important occasion, it was most likely slowed down to create more of a dramatic impact. It appears he spent a great deal of time rehearsing it so it came across exactly the way he wanted," Stanton claimed.

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Donald Trump 'Believes Every Word He's Saying'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, made a joint appearance at a Freedom 250 celebration in Washington, D.C., for July 4th.

"It’s clear that Trump truly means and believes everything he’s saying," the expert declared. "All of his facial expressions and body language are consistent with his beliefs and his words. He believes that everything he is doing is just and proper. His body language is congruent with what he’s saying, suggesting that he genuinely believes every word." In addition to Trump's typical rambling, former businessman and reality television personality further fueled health concerns by seemingly dozing off during a 40-minute fireworks display.

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Donald Trump Accused of Falling Asleep During Freedom 250 Celebration

Source: MEGA Kai Trump sat next to her grandfather Donald Trump during a lengthy fireworks display.

"DONALD TRUMP HAS FALLEN ASLEEP AT HIS FREEDOM 250 CELEBRATION," read a post shared by Joe Gallina's anti-MAGA Call to Activism account. The upload also included a video of Trump sitting alongside his granddaughter Kai Trump with his hands folded in his lap and his eyes closed as he appeared to nod off. In response to the clip, critics accused the 19-year-old of ignoring her granddad's concerning behavior.

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🚨BREAKING: DONALD TRUMP HAS FALLEN ASLEEP AT HIS FREEDOM 250 CELEBRATION. pic.twitter.com/E8jkcjghRQ — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 5, 2026 Source: @CalltoActivism/X